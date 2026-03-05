Oti Mabuse ‘so excited’ as huge TV show announced with I’m A Celebrity co-star

Oti Mabuse and Richard Coles are teaming up for a brand-new TV show coming to screens later this year.

The pair first struck up a friendship while appearing on the 2024 series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!. During their time in the jungle, viewers saw the two bond – and it seems those chats have now inspired them to work together on a major new project.

Now, the first details about the show have finally been revealed.

Oti Mabuse reveals ‘excitement’ for TV show

Taking to Instagram late last night (March 4), Oti Mabuse shared the announcement of the upcoming programme and admitted she couldn’t wait for viewers to see it.

Commenting on the post, the former Strictly Come Dancing star wrote: “As if I wasn’t excited enough! So exciting. I can’t wait!”

The four-part series is titled South African Odyssey: Oti Mabuse and Rev. Richard Coles.

The show will follow Oti as she returns to her homeland of South Africa, seeing the country from a fresh perspective – while also introducing Richard to the culture, places and experiences that shaped her.

According to the first synopsis, the pair will embark on a road trip around the country in what promises to be an emotional and entertaining journey.

The description reads: “Oti will take Richard on a trip around her homeland in a beautiful homecoming journey, supported by South African Tourism.

“Expect a musical, messy, very human road trip, bursting with dance, laughter, colour and deep friendship in this breath-taking travel series.”

While an exact air date has not yet been confirmed, the show is expected to arrive later in 2026.

Are fans excited for the show?

Following the announcement, fans were quick to share their excitement in the comments.

Oti’s Strictly friend Dianne Buswell also reacted to the news, posting a series of celebratory emojis.

Meanwhile, viewers flooded the post with supportive messages.

“Can’t wait for this new series!” one fan wrote.

Another commented: “This sounds absolutely fabulous.”

A third added: “Immediately sold! I can’t wait!”

With such an unusual and entertaining pairing, it seems viewers are already looking forward to seeing what adventures Oti and Richard get up to on their journey.

