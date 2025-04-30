Could Oti Mabuse be making a Strictly comeback? The beloved dancer has just given her strongest indication yet that a return to the BBC dance show might just be on the cards.

Three years after leaving the iconic show to pursue presenting opportunities on ITV, Oti has revealed that the “doors are open” for a potential return.

Oti addressed the possibility of a return to the Strictly ballroom (Credit: ITV)

Oti Mabuse addresses Strictly return

In a new interview with Prima, the 33-year-old dancer reflected on her seven-season run on Strictly, which saw her win the coveted glitterball trophy twice.

“When I look back on Strictly, I think the whole seven-year journey was amazing. I still work on the show. I still do choreography. I’m still talking to the producers. I say that the show brought me everything, like me sitting here today, and the relationship still very much continues,” she said.

Her comments come after ITV announced the cancellation of her Saturday morning chat and lifestyle show, Oti Mabuse’s Breakfast Show.

To add to the disappointment, Dancing on Ice – where Oti served as a judge – has also been axed.

These changes have prompted speculation that the multi-talented star may soon return to her dancing roots.

The South African dancer won the Glitterball twice during her time on the show (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Never say never’

Although Oti was clear that her current focus is on motherhood and other projects, she didn’t rule out a comeback.

“Everyone asks me [if I’d return to Strictly]. I think right now, with a daughter and everything I’m doing, I’m quite busy, and I’m happy with what I’m doing at the minute. But never say never. The doors are always open, which is really, really nice.”

She also praised her former Strictly co-star Aljaž Škorjanec, who recently returned to the dancefloor after a brief departure of his own.

“Aljaž went back, and he’s doing really well. I went back to choreograph with him, and he’s just in a different space. He’s absolutely sensational. So, you never know.”

Following the axing of her ITV show, Oti has continued to appear on-screen as a panellist on ITV2’s Celebrity Big Brother spin-off Late and Live. However, many fans are eager to see her back on the Strictly ballroom.

With the BBC show gearing up for its 2025 season, Oti’s return could be just the twist the show – and fans – have been waiting for.

Read more: Oti Mabuse opens up over ‘toxic relationship’ after birth of her daughter

Would you like to see Oti back on Strictly? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!