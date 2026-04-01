At least one lucky contestant scoops the million pound jackpot as Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? returns

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? is making a dramatic return, with this new series being tipped as one of the most jaw-dropping yet.

Back in the famous hot seat, contestants will once again attempt to climb their way to the £1 million prize, with Jeremy Clarkson guiding them through every nerve-wracking question.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is returning for a brand new series (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

This time around, ITV has teased some huge moments – including not one, but TWO contestants reaching the final £1 million question.

Even more exciting, one of them is guaranteed to walk away with the life-changing jackpot, while the other’s fate is still under wraps.

It’s a rare feat, too.

Only six people have ever won the top prize in the show’s 27-year history – and just one since Jeremy Clarkson took over hosting duties.

But it’s not all wins… another hopeful will be left reeling after losing a staggering £186,000 in a single moment.

Here’s everything we know so far, including when the new series lands.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire returns for new series

ITV has confirmed that Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? is returning for a brand new run of episodes.

In a major tease, bosses revealed that one contestant will walk away with the £1 million jackpot, while another will reach the final question.

A statement said: “Viewers are in for one of the most dramatic series of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? yet, when the iconic quiz show returns to screens.

“In an exclusive reveal, the new series will see not one but two contestants make it all the way to the £1 million question, placing them just one answer away from winning the show’s ultimate prize and a life-changing sum of money.

“Winning £1 million on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? remains an exceptionally rare achievement, with only six contestants in the show’s UK history having taken home the top prize and only one winner since Jeremy Clarkson became host.”

At least one contestant will be joining 2020 winner Donald Fear in the Millionaire hall of fame (Credit: ITV)

When does Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? start

We’re now heading into series 36 of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, but ITV is still keeping the exact start date under wraps.

What we do know is that it will return later this April, airing on ITV1 and ITVX. That’s just a matter of weeks. Yippee!

The identities of the contestants – including the guaranteed millionaire – are also being kept a closely guarded secret.

Not long to wait now…

Read more: Meet this year’s Race Across the World teams hoping to bag the huge cash prize

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page