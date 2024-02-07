One Day’s Leo Woodall plays heartbreaker Dexter Mayhew but, in real life, he’s dating his White Lotus co-star

One Day star Leo Woodall plays romantic lead Dexter Mayhew in the Netflix series but, in real life, he’s very much taken. Don’t shoot the messenger, guys!

Known for his portrayal of on-screen heartbreakers, it’s no surprise somebody has snapped up the goods! It just turns out this particular somebody is his beautiful co-star from hit HBO drama The White Lotus.

Here’s everything you need to know about actor Leo Woodall, his career, and his relationship.

Leo Woodall underwent a 1990s makeover to portray Dexter Mayhew in One Day: check out those floppy blond locks! (Credit: Netflix)

Who is Leo Woodall?

Leo Woodall is a British actor from West London. He is best known for his role in The White Lotus.

In 2023, Leo was named a Screen International Star of Tomorrow.

He portrays the lead role of Dexter Mayhew in Netflix‘s new TV adaptation of One Day.

How old is he? Where is he from?

Leo was born in Hammersmith on September 14, 1996. At the time of writing, Leo is 27 years old.

His father, stepfather and grandmother are all actors, a business that Leo was not initially keen to join. Originally planning a gig as a PE teacher or stuntman, Leo caught the acting bug while watching Peaky Blinders.

From there, he trained in acting at London’s ArtsEd, graduating in 2019.

Despite the pair sharing no scenes together on The White Lotus, Leo and Meghann reportedly fell in love on set (Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Was Leo Woodall in The White Lotus?

Leo portrayed Jack in season two of HBO’s The White Lotus. Jack was an impulsive, larger-than-life Essex boy, who was introduced as the cheeky nephew of Quentin (Tom Hollander).

Jack bonded with Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), and became embroiled in a love triangle with her and Albie (Adam DiMarco).

However, fans of the show will know that Jack’s relationship with “Uncle” Quentin was not quite what it seemed…

Leo and his White Lotus cast mates won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance in 2023. And they deserved it.

What has Leo Woodall been in? Is Leo Woodall in Vampire Academy?

Leo’s first TV role came in an episode of British medical drama Holby City in 2019. He went on to star in AppleTV+ war drama Cherry, alongside Tom Holland, in 2021.

From there, he had the recurring role of vampire Adrian Ivashkof in Peacock Original Series Vampire Academy (2022). Next was Leo’s aforementioned career-changing role as Jack HBO hit The White Lotus’s second season (2022).

Since then, Leo has appeared in the Russo brothers’ Amazon Prime series Citadel (2023). He stars in the spy action thriller as Duke, alongside stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

And in 2024, Leo Woodall portrays Dexter Mayhew in Netflix’s One Day.

Leo Woodall takes on a popular literary hero in One Day (Credit: Netflix)

Does he have a girlfriend? Are Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy dating?

Leo Woodall is reportedly dating his White Lotus co-star Meghann Fahy. After months of fan speculation, the pair appeared to confirm their relationship in November 2023 in rainy NYC when they shared a smooch underneath an umbrella.

That same month, an insider told the Daily Mail: “They’ve really started to fall in love and are very happy to let anyone know how they feel around each other. They are definitely in the ‘shout it out on the rooftops’ phase of their relationship and love seeing what the next day brings, they really make each other smile.”

In January 2023, Meghann responded to a fan question about the relationship with: “Oh, I don’t kiss and tell! Come on, guys!”

While the pair did not share scenes together on The White Lotus season two, it is likely they met while filming.

How tall is he?

According to his CV, Leo is 6 foot 1 inch tall.

In comparison, his One Day co-star Ambika Mod is reportedly 5 foot 5 inches. That makes her the perfect height for that kissing on tiptoes shot we’ve seen all over the One Day promos!

Does Leo Woodall have tattoos?

While Leo’s character in The White Lotus, Jack, was covered in tattoos, Leo is not.

Leo told Men’s Health that he and The White Lotus creator Mike White came up with Jack’s tattoos together over a Zoom call.

He said: “Mike had some ideas of what he wanted. Like, he knew he wanted something that creeped onto the neck. So I found ‘cowabunga’, which was his neck tattoo, and that was Mike’s favourite one. A mate of mine suggested ‘live fast die young’, which was on my rib. My favourite, which I don’t know if people will spot, is ‘Wendy’ on my bum.”

Leo continued: “The only one that [Jack] probably would have put some thought into is the tattoo of hammers on his arm, because that’s [the logo for] his football team [West Ham United Football Club].”

It’s not clear if Leo has any of his own personal tattoos, but if he does, he hasn’t revealed what or where!

