Netflix adaptation One Day is just around the corner: Start date, cast, and number of episodes

One Day is just around the corner ripe for a Netflix binge, and we’ve rounded up everything there is to know about the show – including the all-important start date.

The series promises to be the romantic drama of the year. And, if it’s anything like the book, we’ll be in tatters after watching. Let’s just ignore the 2011 film starring Anna Hathaway, which had us weeping for totally different reasons (it has 38% on Rotten Tomatoes for good reason).

So how many episodes will it be, who’s in the cast, and when’s the start date? Here’s everything you need to know about One Day coming soon on Netflix…

The book One Day was previously made into a film back in 2011 (Credit Sky/Universal Pictures)

One Day Netflix start date: What is series about?

One Day follows friends Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew who meet “one day” on July 15 1988, on the night of their graduation. They go their separate ways the next day, but agree to stay in touch.

Each episode catches up with Emma and Dexter on July 15 every year that follows as they grow and change, become closer, fall apart, and experience joy and heartbreak.

Every episode finds Dex and Em, one year older, on July 15 in this decades-spanning love story, based on the worldwide bestseller by David Nicholls.

Netflix describes the show as an “epic tragi-comic love story”. If it’s anything as compelling as the book, we’re in for the treat.

Is One Day on Netflix based on a novel?

One Day is based on the 2009 global bestseller by David Nicholls. Similar to the series, each chapter follows Dexter and Emma on July 15 over the course of 20 years.

David Nicholls also wrote the novel and film screenplay for Starter for Ten, starring James McAvoy. He’s also known for writing the novel Us, which was adapted into a BBC TV series in 2020, starring Tom Hollander and Saskia Reeves.

Critics called the novel One Day a “modern classic”, and an “unputdownable romance for the 21st century”. Fellow writer Nick Hornby called it: “Big, absorbing, smart, fantastically readable.”

We couldn’t agree more.

Emma and Dexter fall in love, but will they stay together? (Credit: Netflix)

One Day Netflix start date: Has there a film version of One Day?

If you think you might have seen One Day on screen before, you’re not wrong!

One Day was previously made into a film back in 2011. Anne Hathaway played Emma, opposite Jim Sturgess’ Dexter in the original film of the same name.

Anne Hathaway’s Yorkshire accent was pretty heavily slated after the release of the film, which received average reviews. Rotten Tomatoes gives the film a disappointing 36% score from critic and audience reactions.

Who is in the cast of One Day on Netflix?

The cast alone is worth tuning in for, with brilliant new talent leading the drama.

Ambika Mod will play Emma Morley in Netflix’s version of One Day. The brilliant actress stole the show as Shruti in This Is Going To Hurt – not least because of her character’s heartbreaking end.

We’re still crying.

Leo Woodall will play Dexter Mayhew. Film fans might recognise him as Rodgers from the Tom Holland film Cherry. He also played the stupidly sexy, but ultimate bastard, Jack in the second series of The White Lotus.

The Babadook actress Essie Davis will play Leo’s mother Alison, while The Outlaws actress Eleanor Tomlinson plays Sylvie. Poldark fans will also know her as Demelza in the period drama.

Young actress Billie Gadsdon, who recently played Evie in The Midwich Cuckoos, will also star in the Netflix series as Jasmine. Meanwhile, The Holden Girls star Jonny Weldon portrays Ian, and Vikings: Valhalla actor Brendan Quinn plays Callum.

Blackadder star Tim McInnerny – aka Captain Darling – will play Stephen, Toby Stephens will play Lionel Cope, opposite Joely Richardson who’ll play his wife Helen.

Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod portray Dexter and Emma in One Day (Credit: Netflix)

How many episodes is One Day on Netflix?

One Day on Netflix will feature 14 episodes in total. That’s a LOT of One Day for viewers to sink their teeth into!

Do you think our collective bosses will mind if we all take Thursday and Friday off? Nah!

Is there a start date for One Day on Netflix?

One Day will stream on Netflix from Thursday, February 08, 2024.

The show began filming in early 2022 in London and Edinburgh.

