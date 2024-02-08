One Day on Netflix cast: From Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall to Eleanor Tomlinson and Tim McInnerny

The cast of One Day on Netflix are about to become your new obsession.

Based on the hit novel by David Nicholls, One Day tells the stories of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew over the course of 20 years. A chance meeting at graduation sees their lives irrevocably intertwined.

Here’s a rundown of the One Day cast on Netflix, and where exactly you’ve seen them all before.

Award-winning This Is Going to Hurt star Ambika Mod will play Emma Morley (Credit: Netflix)

Ambika Mod is Emma Morley in the Netflix One Day cast

Ambika, 28, first aspired to be a stand-up comedian, with her early TV credits in sketch shows such as The Mash Report (2019) and The B@IT (2019).

However, after Covid-19 put pause to her live comedy career, Ambika took acting lessons and hasn’t looked back! In 2021, she starred in AppleTV+ drama Trying, followed by I Hate Suzie and Martin Fishback in 2022.

Her break-out role came however in This Is Going to Hurt, the BBC adaptation of doctor-writer Adam Kay‘s memoirs. Ambika played a new character specifically for the TV series, a doctor junior to Adam who is struggling in the relentless NHS system. Her performance in the role saw her bag Best Actress from the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards and Best Supporting Actor at the RTS Awards.

As well as One Day, Ambika is also announced to star in the Disney+ psychological thriller Playdate. She will appear alonghside Holliday Grainger and Denise Gough in the series.

The White Lotus star Leo Woodall will play Dexter (Credit: Netflix)

Leo Woodall is Dexter Mayhew in the Netflix One Day cast

London-born actor Leo, 27, is best known for his role as Jack in HBO drama The White Lotus’s second season (2022). Jack was a cheeky Essex boy who Portia found herself attracted to, who also shared a strange relationship with his “Uncle” Quentin.

His early roles include an episode of Holby City in 2019, and a small spot next to Tom Holland in 2021 AppleTV+ drama Cherry.

Next he portrayed vampire Adrian Ivashkof in Peacock Original Series Vampire Academy (2022), before landing the role of Jack.

In 2023, Leo appeared alongside Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in spy action thriller Citadel for Amazon Prime Video.

Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson will portray Sylvie, the partner of Leo Woodall’s Dexter (Credit: Netflix)

One Day on Netflix cast: Eleanor Tomlinson is Sylvie

London-born actress Eleanor Tomlinson has been acting since she was a child, and won her first film role in 2006’s The Illusionist aged just 11.

Some 20 years later, romance fans will recognise her best for her role as Demelza Poldark (2015-2019). Demelza was the wife of Captain Ross Poldark, portrayed by Aidan Turner in the hit Poldark series.

Since then, Eleanor has starred alongside Keira Knightley in 2018 biopic Colette. The following year, she was cast in the BBC’s Edwardian take on H.G. Wells classic The War of the Worlds.

A main role on science-fiction drama The Nevers followed, but the show was cancelled in 2022. Since 2021, Eleanor has played Gabby in crime comedy The Outlaws.

Eleanor recently starred in Channel 4‘s The Couple Next Door, alongside Sam Heughan and Alfred Enoch.

Amber Grappy, who plays Emma’s bestie Tilly, appeared on HBO horror The Baby (Credit: Netflix)

Amber Grappy is Tilly

Amber Grappy may be a new name on the acting scene, but she’s had some pretty big roles.

The 2022 LAMDA graduate starred as Bobbi in the HBO horror series The Baby, Lauren Thompson in RTS Award-nominated comedy Wreck and AJ in Sky Original comedy Smothered.

One Day star Jonny Weldon has played roles on House of the Dragon and Breeders (Credit: Netflix)

One Day on Netflix cast: Jonny Weldon is Ian

London-based actor Jonny Weldon portrays Ian, the longterm partner of Emma.

Jonny has starred in small roles in multiple big name dramas, including House of the Dragon (2022), Breeders (2022) and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators (2022).

He’s also appeared alongside One Day co-star Eleanor Tomlinson in Amazon’s The Outlaws (2022).

In 2021, he starred in Amanda Holden mockumentary series The Holden Girls: Mandy & Myrtle, as well as Stath Lets Flats.

The 30-year-old’s early roles include The Bill (2008) and Doctors (2012 and 2014).

One Day star Tim McInnerny was a big part of Black Adder! (Credit: Netflix)

Tim McInnerny is Stephen

Tim McInnerny portrays Dexter’s dad Stephen in One Day, and is also known as a “bourgeois fascist” by Emma.

Cheshire-born actor Tim, 67, has been in the acting biz since the 1980s. He portrayed Lord Percy Percy in The Black Adder (1983), as well as its subsequent series Blackadder II (1986). He played The Scarlet Pimpernel in Blackadder the Third in 1987, followed by Captain Kevin Darling on 1989’s Blackadder Goes Forth.

Another huge role for Tim came in 1999 romantic comedy Notting Hill. He portrayed Max, the best friend of bookstore owner Will Thacker (Hugh Grant).

The role of Oliver Mace on British spy drama Spooks followed between 2004-2006. Tim also reprised the role for the 2015 Spooks film featuring Kit Harington.

In 2006, he starred alongside Dan Stevens in BBC miniseries The Line of Beauty. He also appeared in BAFTA-winning 2008 drama The Devil’s Whore.

In 2016, Tim appeared as Karl in the Channel 4 Operation Yewtree-inspired drama National Treasure. Karl was the former comedy partner of Robbie Coltrane‘s leading role. That same year, Tim appeared on Sky fantasy drama Game of Thrones as Robett Glover.

Tim played Arthur Bach in 2018 John Simm drama Strangers.

Most recently, Tim portrayed Paul Siemons in Charles Sobhraj drama The Serpent (2021). He also had the role of Simon Gould in 2022’s Ten Percent.

Aussie actress Essie is best known for starring in Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries and The Babadook (Credit: Netflix)

One Day on Netflix cast: Essie Davis is Alison

Australian actress Essie Davis, 54, portrays Dexter’s mum Alison in One Day.

Essie’s biggest TV role to date was Australian drama Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, where she played the titular glamorous detective Phryne Fisher. She portrayed the role from 2012 to 2015, before returning for feature film Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears in 2020.

Aside from Phryne Fisher, Essie is also well known for playing the role of Amelia Vanek in acclaimed horror film The Babadook (2014).

Essie also played the role of red pill medical expert Maggie in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions (2003).

Her other major roles include Ellen Kelly in 2019’s True History of the Kelly Gang. She also played Dowager Queen Elizabeth in The White Princess (2017), Martha Franklin in The Last Post (2017) and Anouk in The Slap (2011).

Actor John Macmillan, seen here in Dial M for Middlesbrough, recently played Mike in The Burning Girls (Credit: BBC/UKTV/Ollie Upton)

John Macmillan is Aaron

John has recently appeared in Paramount+ drama The Burning Girls in the main role of Mike Sudduth. The series also stars Samantha Morton.

Aside from that, John is best known for playing Ser Laenor Velaryon (the adult version) in House of the Dragon.

In 2023, he appeared in Dial M for Middlesbrough with Johnny Vegas.

His other roles include playing Julian in David Mitchell and Robert Webb‘s drama Back, Ronald on Chewing Gum (2015-2017) and Justin Costello on Critical (2015).

He also portrayed John Bright in three seasons of Silk from 2011.

Mark Rowley, seen here in The Last Kingdom (left), has played multiple historical roles (Credit: Netflix)

One Day on Netflix cast: Mark Rowley plays Mr. Phil Godalming

Scottish actor Mark Rowley portrays Mr. Phil Godalming, the headteacher at the school where Emma works.

Mark, 34, is best known for portraying warrior Finan in The Last Kingdom. He played the role from 2017 to 2022, during which time Finan became a valued ally of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon). He reprised the role in the feature-film ending The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (2023).

A lover for historical roles, Mark also portrayed Alexander Stuart in The Spanish Princess in 2020.

Emma (Ambika Mod) gives a speech at the wedding of Tilly (Amber Grappy) and Graham (Adam Loxley) in One Day (Credit: Netflix)

Who else is in the One Day cast?

Adam Loxley is Graham, Tilly’s partner. Actor Adam has appeared in four episodes of stand-up comedy series The Stand Up Sketch Show (2020-2021). In 2020, he starred in Flack and Sandylands.

Brendan Kelly is Callum, Dexter’s university friend. Actor Brendan’s TV credits include Vikings: Valhalla (2022), Soft Border Control (2020) and Death and Nightingales (2018).

Will Hislop is Toby Moray. He played Lewis in Dreaming Whilst Black (2023). Will’s also had roles in Father Brown (2022), Grantchester (2021) and The Emily Atack Show (2021).

Rebekah Murrell, seen here (left) in season 2 of In My Skin, will play Dexter’s girlfriend Suki (Credit: BBC/Expectation/Huw John)

Rebekah Murrell is Suki, Dexter’s successful TV girlfriend. The actress starred in season two of The Pact (2022), playing Samantha. She’s also played the recurring roles of Cam in In My Skin (2021) and Kaia on Trying (2021). From 2007-2008, she starred in the children’s series Roman Mysteries.

Anne Bird is Mary. Anne’s roles include Hope Street (2023), Smother (2022-2023) and Silent Witness (2004)

Jodie Price portrays Sonja. Jodie’s roles include Doctors (2024), Alma’s Not Normal (2021) and Jericho (2016).

Joe Barnes portrays Nigel in the Netflix One Day cast. Joe is best known for playing Joe in the Rose Matafeo comedy Starstruck (2021-2023).

One Day will stream on Netflix from Thursday, February 8, 2024.

