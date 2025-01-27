‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman has announced her return to TV – 16 years after giving birth to the first surviving octuplets in history.

In 2009, Nadya made history when she gave birth to octuplets Noah, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah, Makai, Maliyah and Nariyah via IVF. Nadya was already a mother of six children — Amerah, Calyssa, Elijah, Caleb, Joshua and Aidan.

She then enjoyed a career in public life, appearing on several reality shows. In 2013, though, Nadya took a step back from the spotlight.

And, this week, Nadya celebrated her beloved octuplets turning 16, ahead of their much-anticipated TV return…

Nadya gave birth to eight children in 2009 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Octomom Nadya Suleman celebrates children’s birthday

Over the weekend (January 27), Nadya took to her Instagram to share a post in honour of her eight children celebrating their 16th birthday. As well as an adorable snap of the siblings, Nadya shared a heartwarming message to her kids.

“You are loved, valued and appreciated more than words can express! I am so blessed to have you all in my life, and excited and grateful for the journey we are about to embark [on],” she said.

Octomom Nadya Suleman’s sweet message

Nadya added: “God has loved and protected you all for the past 16 years, and has great plans for each and every one of you!”

The proud mum finished off her message with a quote from the popular children’s book I’ll Love You Forever by Robert Munsch: “I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living, my babies you’ll be.”

The family – seen when they were much younger – are making a return to TV screens (Credit: YouTube)

Why did Octomom leave spotlight?

Recently, Nadya opened up about her decision to take a step back from the spotlight, revealing her fame at the time was “complete pandemonium”.

“There was of course all of the details of the death threats and fearing for my family’s life,” she told PEOPLE. “And then on the other hand, I had to continue to sacrifice my integrity repeatedly to survive and provide for my family,” Nadya said.

TV return

Meanwhile, earlier this month it was announced that Nadya and her famous clan will soon be back on screens. They have a new Lifetime docuseries, Confessions of Octomom.

“Today, my family and I are taking our life back,” she told PEOPLE last week.

“I’ve been saying, I want to keep them safe and protect my kids, and well, they’re older now. They’re turning 16 and making the decision to really do this.”

Nariyah also shared her excitement about the documentary.

“Our mum would finally be able to say her side of the story. Because I feel like it was very unfair how she was terrorised and hated for just being a mother. And she had to sacrifice so much just for her children,” she said.

