I’m A Celebrity: Nigel Farage’s girlfriend rushed to hospital following surfing accident

The girlfriend of Nigel Farage has been rushed to hospital following a freak surfing accident, it has been reported.

According to The Sun, the incident took place in the ocean at Surfers Paradise. Nigel’s girlfriend Laure is staying at the luxury Marriott Hotel while he is in the jungle.

Who is Nigel Farage’s girlfriend Laure?

French politician Laure Ferrari, 44, has been dating the former UKIP leader and current I’m A Celeb, contestant, 59, for around 6 years.

Nigel Farage has been dating girlfriend Laure Ferrari for around 6 years (Credit: GB News)

The pair are believed to have met in 2007 when Laure was working as a waitress. She tends to keep out of the limelight, giving her first interview to GB News just last week.

Laure sparked concern this week when she was photographed with her arm in a sling, as she greeted the latest camp evictee, Marvin Humes alongside other I’m A Celeb cast family members yesterday (Friday, December 8).

Laure’s accident

A friend reportedly confirmed she’d had an accident while surfing.

“It was nothing serious but she headed to hospital to get her right arm checked over.” Laure’s friend reportedly said.

“She is going to be in a sling for a week or two but she’s in good spirits and is having a great time in Australia.” they then added.

ED! has contacted Nigel’s reps for comment.

Nigel Farage is down to the final four on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Nigel is now down to the final four in the jungle, along with Josie Gibson, Sam Thompson, and Tony Bellew.

One of them will be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle on Sunday when the competition will conclude (December 10). Currently, Sam appears to be the favourite to win, closely followed by Tony.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight (Saturday December 9) at 9.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX

