I’m A Celebrity: Nigel Farage stops Josie doing the trial and fans are fuming

Viewers of I’m A Celebrity have demanded Nigel Farage go home tonight (Friday December 8) after his behaviour towards Josie Gibson.

Josie, the only woman left in camp, was keen to do the trial. However, Nigel insisted he was going to do it – and made it clear he didn’t want Josie to join him.

Eventually Marvin Humes went to do the trial with him, but Nigel’s behaviour left fans at home furious.

Nigel’s behaviour was ‘gross’ said some (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Nigel ‘patronises’ Josie

After Marvin read the details and said the trial was going to be Christmas-themed. Josie said: “I’m going to do it. If you want me to do it, I’ll do it.”

Tony Bellew piped up and asked: “Are you going to be scared of anything that’s landed on you? Because right now we need stars?”

Josie told him she’s “scared of all of it” and then backed down saying maybe she wasn’t the right person. Sam, however, was backing her and keen for her to have a go if she wanted to.

However then Nigel spoke. He said: “I did a lot of Bushtucker Trials in the early phases, you boys have now caught up. So it’s my turn. My turn, simple as that.”

Marvin and Tony said they were both “happy to do it”.

Josie said: “I feel like I need to prove myself a bit now.”

Nigel then told her: “Josie, you don’t need to. You’ve got to go into this saying I’m not frightened of whatever they;re going to throw at me. If you can’t say… then you shouldn’t do it, is my view.”

Josie replied: “I was saying I want to prove myself and you were going, ‘You shouldn’t do it, you shouldn’t do it.'”

Nigel said: “You’re proving yourself by being here.” Josie then commented she was going to let Nigel do it because “he wants air time”.

Nigel and Marvin managed to bring home five out of five stars.

Marvin and Nigel did very well (Credit: ITV)

Fans fume

Those watching at home were angry over how Nigel treated Josie. They called him “patronising” and “gross”.

“Get Nigel out. Gross behaviour,” said one. Another agreed: “Nigel was very patronising about the trial IMO.”

“Nigel basically pushed the fact on Josie that she shouldn’t do the trial? She said she wanted to prove herself, get him out,” argued someone else.

A fourth added: “Not only is Nigel still begging for his 25% airtime, he’s now being a patronising [Bleep].”

“As IF Nigel just grabbed Josie’s face and told her to not feel guilty after telling her she’s not doing the trial???? [Bleep off] you patronising [Bleep] PLEASE CAN WE GET HIM OUT TONIGHT!!!” raged one more.

Another said: “If any man, let alone Nigel [bleep] Farage, grabbed my face while belittling me the way he just did to Josie, I’d punch them in the face.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX

