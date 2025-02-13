Star of Doctor Who Nicola Coughlan previously set the record straight about her rumoured relationship with her Bridgerton co-star Luke Newton.

Now, she appears to have gone Instagram official with her real-life beau – a hunky toyboy 13 years her junior.

Nicola and Bridgerton co-star Luke are very close (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Nicola Coughlan says she and Bridgerton co-star Luke Newton ‘truly love each other’

Since pursuing their roles as Bridgerton‘s lead characters Colin and Penelope, the talented actors have proven that their on-screen chemistry is more than believable. Especially since fans have speculated whether they’re also a couple in real life.

While viewers have hoped for Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton’s relationship to be the real thing, a source told People Magazine that they are nothing more than “just friends” who are “supportive co-stars for each other”.

Despite an inside source clearing up the rumours, Nicola herself also set the record straight at the premiere for Bridgerton.

“We think it’s really sweet, I think because we truly love each other, you know what I mean?” she told Extra.

“He is a really special person in my life, and I got to do this experience with him. I’ll never get to do something like this again, on this scale. Like are you kidding me? Like, we’re here in New York City, having our premiere. So it’s so nice having such a lovely friend that I can do all this with,” Nicola continued.

And even though some may find kissing scenes awkward, Nicola revealed to she found it comfortable due to her strong friendship with Luke.

“We would be like, in between scenes, and they were like, ‘Do you wanna get up and put your clothes on?’ We’re like, ‘We’ll just chill here.’ Like, in under the blankets. But then we have the advantage of knowing each other for years,” she said.

Nicola says she and Luke are just good friends (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Instagram official’

This week, Nicola appears to have gone Instagram official with her hunky toyboy boyfriend.

The actress, 38, is reportedly dating fellow actor Jake Dunn. She shared a picture of him on her Stories this week to wish him a happy 25th birthday. She captioned a picture of him with a cute red love heart.

They met after being introduced by her Derry Girls co-star Louisa Harland. Back in October, they were spotted returning home hand-in-hand from a pub trip in North London.

Friends of the couple alleged to MailOnline: “They’re absolutely besotted with each other and have so much fun together. Despite their busy schedules, they’ve slotted into each other’s lives so easily as they share such a big group of mutual friends.”

Jake has appeared in projects alongside Nicola’s Derry Girls co-stars Louisa Harland and Dylan Llewellyn.

The source went on to add: “When Derry Girls ended Nicola, Dylan and Louisa remained the best of friends and always supported each other in their careers so it made sense Nicola met Jake.”

While Nicola has been acting for more than a decade, Jake left the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 2023.

ED! has contacted Nicola’s reps for comment.

