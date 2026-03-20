Niall Horan reveals the big ‘disagreement’ he has with girlfriend Amelia about the night they met

The Claudia Winkleman Show returns tonight and one guest will cause stir – Niall Horan’s had a playful disagreement with his girlfriend and he’s ready to spill the details.

Claudia is back on Friday night after a brilliant launch last week, and she’s keeping the chat lively with stars and stories that are just a little bit juicy.

Even with Comic Relief 2026 airing tonight, Claudia’s show is still very much on the BBC schedule.

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Claudia Winkleman’s new talk show continues tonight with four new guests (Credit: BBC)

She’s hosting four guests in her stylish studio, ready for laughs, stories, and a few sparks.

Here’s who’s on The Claudia Winkleman Show tonight and what time to watch.

The Claudia Winkleman Show: Niall Horan

Niall Horan leads the guest line-up and he’s talking about more than just music.

The One Direction star is ready to reveal a cheeky disagreement with his girlfriend, Amelia Woolley.

He explains the story behind his new album, Dinner Party, which releases in June. The title track tells the tale of the night he met Amelia.

He says: “It tells you exactly what happened from the night I met my girlfriend. She was a late addition to a party… I offered her a drink and we got chatting.

“She says that we didn’t kiss that night, but I disagree, I think we did. We’re still together which is the main thing.”

Niall Horan discusses dinner party food with Rachel Zegler (Credit: BBC)

Golden Globe winner Rachel Zegler is also on tonight, sharing her favourite dinner party dish while swapping playful stories with Niall.

He is spag bol, she is beef stew!

Rachel, performing in The Last Five Years at the London Palladium, tells him her best friend adored him growing up.

“She had a cardboard cut-out of you in her bedroom, so when we had sleepovers, do you know who watched me sleep?” Rachel laughs.

Niall jumps up to recreate the memory.

Who else is on?

Comedy creator Guz Khan and comedian-podcaster Joanne McNally round out the line-up, bringing laughs and banter.

Joanne joins the dinner party chat: “I’ll attend, I won’t host. I’ll arrive when the food has been done and dusted and the party is beginning.”

Rachel talks about her West End record for the longest standing ovation during Evita, while Joanne jokes about her own Palladium achievement: “It was for wine sold.

“Maybe they wanted to stand for me too Rachel, but they couldn’t because they were too [bleep-ed].”

Guz shares his story about how a former pupil encouraged him to get into comedy.

Claudia is also joined by Rachel Zegler, Guz Khan and Joanne McNally (Credit: BBC)

What time is The Claudia Winkleman Show on?

Tonight’s show is not affected by Comic Relief 2026.

Claudia and her guests go live from 10.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Expect more audience interaction, stories, and playful debates like Niall’s disagreement about that first kiss.

The episode is slightly shorter at 45 minutes, finishing at 11.35pm.

Will you be tuning in for the laughs, the stories, and Niall’s cheeky confession?

– The Claudia Winkleman Show starts at 10.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday March 20, 2026

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