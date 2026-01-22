New Netflix doc about baby murderer Lucy Letby will include devastating new details from victim

A new Netflix documentary dropping in February will focus on Lucy Letby, the ‘UK’s most prolific child murderer’, and it’ll include never-before-seen footage from the infamous case.

The streaming platform just kicked off its 2026 slate with Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart (which is the number one film on Netflix right now).

In two weeks, it’ll drop a new documentary about one of the most notorious and shocking cases of the past 25 years: The Investigation of Lucy Letby.

According to Netflix, viewers should expect “unprecedented access” into her case and the lead-up to her conviction – and a heartbreaking new interview.

The new Lucy Letby documentary will include never-before-seen footage (Credit: Netflix)

The Investigation of Lucy Letby to feature first-time interview with victim’s mum

The Investigation of Lucy Letby, a feature-length documentary, will be released on Netflix on February 4, 2026.

According to the streamer, the documentary will offer the “most comprehensive look” at the case to date. It will include new material and testimony from police officers who investigated Letby, alongside never-before-seen footage of her questioning.

The trailer gives you a glimpse of footage that has never been released publicly, including the moment she was arrested.

The documentary will also feature, for the first time, testimony from the mother of one of Letby’s victims, speaking publicly about her experience of the trial.

The 90-minute film is directed by Dominic Sivyer, whose previous work includes Rebel Nun.

Lucy Letby is serving a life sentence (Credit: Netflix)

Lucy Letby case explained

Lucy Letby, a former neonatal nurse who worked at a hospital in Chester, is serving a life sentence for the murders of seven infants and the attempted murder of seven others.

The court heard that Letby harmed babies in multiple ways. In eight cases, including seven murders and one attempted murder, she deliberately injected air into infants’ bloodstreams, causing fatal air embolisms.

She also poisoned babies with insulin, leading to dangerously low blood sugar levels and abnormal heart rates, and overfed others with milk.

Letby has consistently denied attempting to murder or harm any baby in her care. However, while some experts have argued in her favour, the Crown Prosecution Service described her actions as those of a “cold-blooded, calculated killer”.

During sentencing, which the 36-year-old did not attend, Mr Justice Goss told her: “You acted in a way that was completely contrary to the normal human instincts of nurturing and caring for babies and in gross breach of the trust that all citizens place in those who work in the medical and caring professions.”

Letby was given a whole life order, the most severe sentence available under English law, meaning she will spend the rest of her life in prison.

The Investigation of Lucy Letby will be released on Netflix on February 4, 2026.

