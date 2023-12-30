New and returning drama in 2024: Grantchester, The Tourist, Call the Midwife and much more

A thrilling new year of drama is ahead of us in 2024.

The action begins as soon as New Year’s Day, with ITV1‘s gripping new Post Office Scandal drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office. Or, over on BBC One, we’ve got more of Jamie Dornan in hit drama The Tourist.

Later this year, we’ve got the returns of other big name dramas, including Silent Witness, Grantchester, The Responder and many more.

All the signs are telling us that 2024 is going to be epic. Here’s a sneak peek of exactly what new and returning drama is coming in 2024.

Cast of Mr Bates Vs The Post Office (Credit: ITV)

Mr Bates vs the Post Office

Premieres on ITV1 on New Year’s Day at 9pm

The shocking true story of the Post Office Scandal is dramatised in star-studded new drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office. Toby Jones stars as Alan Bates, the former subpostmaster who – along with other wronged subpostmasters – took the Post Office to court.

The Tourist (Season 2)

Returns to BBC One on New Year’s Day at 9pm

After season one’s Australian adventure, The Tourist travels to Ireland as Elliot (Jamie Dornan) searches for more clues about his past. Once there, he uncovers dangerous friends and foes as well as a fierce family rivalry.

Truelove

Premieres on Channel 4 on January 3 at 9pm

A new thriller about a group of older friends who make a pact to – once their time comes – help end each other’s lives on their own terms. Lindsay Duncan, Clarke Peters and Sue Johnston all star.

Julia (Season 2)

Returns to Sky Atlantic on January 4 at 9pm

Sarah Lancashire returns as the famous TV chef, Julia Child, for a new series of the biographical drama. The show follows Julia’s years on pioneering cooking series The French Chef in 1960s Massachusetts. In season 2, Julia’s working on her second cookbook – ahead of possible new episodes of The French Chef.

Call the Midwife (Season 13)

Returns to BBC One on January 7 at 8pm

A new series of the hit period drama premieres in January. Two new midwives join Nonnatus House as part of a training scheme, as Call the Midwife moves into 1969. Poplar’s dealing with many health and social issues, mainly due to poor housing, with the nuns facing more difficult choices than ever before.

Silent Witness (Season 27)

Returns to BBC One on January 8

Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) and Jack Hodgson (David Caves) are back investigating some of their toughest cases to date. In five new two-part mysteries, there’s the return of a serial killer, the discovery of a mummified corpse as well as a makeshift mass grave under a train station.

Sophie Rundle in After the Flood (Credit: ITV)

After the Flood

Premieres on ITV1 on January 10 at 9pm

Sophie Rundle stars in this new ITV drama, which explores the aftermath of a devastating natural event. After the discovery of a body in a flooded underground car park, police officers are quick to dismiss the death as a terrible misfortune. PC Joanna Marshall (Sophie) thinks otherwise, but can she prove it?

Criminal Record (Season 1)

Premieres on AppleTV+ on January 10

A new London crime thriller about two brilliant detectives – one an up-and-coming new mind (Cush Jumbo) and one an old-timer determined to protect his legacy (Peter Capaldi) – as they clash over new information on an old murder case.

Robson Green and Tom Brittney in Grantchester series 8

Grantchester (Season 8)

Returns to ITV1 on January 11 at 9pm

Robson Green returns as DI Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport for season eight of the Cambridgeshire-set drama. This season, life seems better than ever – until a shock announcement at work changes everything. Shaken to their core, Geordie and Will are tested to their limits.

Miss Scarlet and The Duke (Season 4)

Returns to Alibi in February 2024

Alibi’s hit historical crime drama, starring Kate Phillips as the titular Miss Eliza Scarlet, a Victorian woman who takes over her father’s detective agency. She joins forces with childhood friend and Scotland Yard detective William Wellington (Stuart Martin) to solve crimes.

Breathtaking

Premieres on ITV1 in early 2024

New Jed Mercurio drama Breathtaking tells the story of the 2020 Covid Pandemic, based on the memoirs of end-of-life doctor Rachel Clarke. Downton Abbey‘s Joanne Froggatt stars as Dr Abbey Henderson, an acute medical consultant fighting the first wave of the virus.

This Town

Premieres on BBC One in Spring 2024

A new drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, also set in Birmingham. This Town tells the story of the formation of a band, set against a backdrop of violence and uncertainty.

Trigger Point (Season 2)

Returns to ITV1 in early 2024

The bomb disposal squad drama returns, starring Vicky McClure as Lana Washington, an ex-military bomb disposal operative (aka an ‘Expo’). Lana heads a Metropolitan Police bomb squad who are at the heart of fighting terrorism in this fast-paced drama.

Passenger

Premieres on ITV1 in early 2024

Former Met Police detective Riya Ajunwa (Wunmi Mosaku) is desperate for the case that will turn her career in the small village of Chadder Value around. When a local girl goes missing, Riya gets more than she bargained for.

Under the Banner of Heaven

Premieres on ITVX in early 2024

Based on Jon Krakauer’s bestselling true crime novel, Under the Banner of Heaven explores the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in Utah in 1984. Andrew Garfield stars as Detective Jeb Pyre, who delves at the heart of the Lafferty family and its mormon values. He’s shocked by what he finds.

Domino Day

Premieres on BBC Three in early 2024

Siena Kelly plays Domino, a young witch who feeds off people she matches with on a dating app. Desperate to escape her past and begin a new life in Manchester, she’s unaware that she too is being hunted.

Joe Cole in Nightsleeper (Credit: BBC/Euston Films/Mark MAinz)

Nightsleeper

Premieres on BBC One in 2024

A new real-time thriller set on the sleeper train from Glasgow to London. Created by BAFTA-winning writer Nick Leather (The Control Room), Nightsleeper stars Alexandra Roach (The Light in the Hall) and Joe Cole (Gangs of London).

Queenie

Premieres on Channel 4 in 2024

Based on the bestseller by Candice Carty-Williams, Dionne Brown stars as Queenie Jenkins, a 25-year-old woman suffering after a messy break up. It’s not just a bad day or a bad week for Queenie, it’s a bad year. And she’s got to figure out the path to healing.

Industry (Season 3)

Returns to BBC Two in 2024

The high-stakes financial drama returns for a new season. This season, the team at Pierpoint look at ethical investing, as Game of Thrones star Kit Harington joins the cast as the CEO of an exciting new green tech company.

Beyond Paradise (Season 2)

Returns to BBC One in 2024

The spin-off from Death in Paradise, Beyond Paradise‘s first season was a massive hit – becoming the UK’s most-watched drama of the year. Kris Marshall returns as DI Humphrey Goodman, as well as Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd and Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams.

Sherwood (Season 2)

Returns to BBC One in 2024

James Graham‘s Nottingham-set crime drama returns to BBC One in 2024 after a BAFTA-winning first run in 2022. Cast members David Morrissey, Lesley Manville, Lorraine Ashbourne are all back, plus there are new faces in the shape of David Harewood, Robert Lindsay, and Monica Dolan.

Blue Lights

Returns to BBC One in 2024

The drama about three police rookies in Belfast is back. Grace (Siân Brooke), Annie (Katherine Devlin) and Tommy (Nathan Braniff) return as new constables experiencing the testing and dangerous world of first response police officers.

Martin Freeman in season one of The Responder (Credit: BBC/Dancing Ledge)

The Responder (Season 2)

Returns to BBC One in 2024

Martin Freeman returns to the role of night responder Chris, who is struggling to rebuild his life after the events of season one. Elsewhere, Rachel (Adelayo Adedayo) is furious about how Chris has damaged her career.

Mr Loverman

Premieres on BBC One in 2024

Lennie James stars in a new adaptation of the Booker Prize-winning Bernardine Evaristo’s book of the same name. It tells the story of Antiguan-born Barry, a man with a decades-long secret.

The Jetty

Premieres on BBC One in 2024

Jenna Coleman stars in The Jetty, a new four-part thriller coming to BBC One in 2024. She plays Detective Ember Manning, who is trying to figure out a connection between a local fire and a podcast journalist investigating a cold case.

Keeley Hawes in Miss Austen (Credit: BBC/Bonnie Productions/MASTERPIECE/Robert Viglasky)

Miss Austen

Premieres on BBC One in 2024

Keeley Hawes stars as Cassandra Austen, elder sister of the famous writer Jane, in a new acquisition for the BBC from Masterpiece on PBS. The drama, which also stars Rose Leslie, explores the reasons why Cassandra burnt all of Jane’s personal letters following her death.

Showtrial (Season 2)

Returns to BBC One in 2024

The legal anthology series is back, this time around starring BAFTA award-winner Adeel Akhtar, Nathalie Armin and Michael Socha. Season two explores what happens when high-profile climate activist Marcus Calderwood uses his dying moments to identify his killer as a serving policeman. Who is it? And is he telling the truth, or does he have another agenda?

