Series 2 of My Mum, Your Dad finally has a launch date – and we don’t have long to wait!

It’s been nearly 10 months since Roger, Janey and all their single pals headed into that gorgeous country house and tried their best to find love.

And, with Roger and Janey still going strong, ITV has shared an update on the new series of My Mum, Your Dad.

Davina McCall’s dating show My Mum, Your Dad is back for a new series (Credit: ITV)

My Mum, Your Dad new series start date

In July, ITV announced the show would make a return in September. Now, an actual date has been unveiled.

It’s been confirmed that the new series of My Mum, Your Dad will begin on Monday September 16. It will air from 9pm.

ITV previously confirmed the show would be returning soon in its listings.

It said: “The critically-acclaimed romance show is back for a second series. Produced by Lifted Entertainment – part of ITV Studios – the smash-hit series sees grown-up kids nominate their single parents to head into a luxury country retreat in the hope of finding love later in life.

“Dubbed ‘heartwarming’, ‘hilarious’ and with ‘cross-generational appeal’ by critics, the debut series was ITV’s biggest new peak-time entertainment format and attracted an average audience of more than two million viewers on all devices. Fronted by Davina McCall, the first series regularly trended as the number-one streamed programme on ITVX.”

The cast of My Mum, Your Dad 2023 (Credit: ITV)

‘New twists’

The statement then shared new details about the upcoming series: “Once again the grown-up kids return to the surveillance room dubbed The Bunker, where they are entrusted with the fate of their single parents as they search for love in the retreat.

“Watching along, there will be some new twists along the way as they get a front-row seat to how their parents fare in their bid to make a romantic connection and ultimately decide if they give their blessing to any potential matches.”

