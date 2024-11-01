Morning Live presenter Rebecca Mason, whose romance with Rav Wilding was recently revealed, has confirmed that she’s given up her role as a police detective.

Rebecca has been working for the police for 14 years. However, as her TV star soars, she’s revealed that she’s quit the force as she follows “a new direction”.

Rebecca has appeared on Morning Live as a romance fraud expert (Credit: BBC)

Morning Live star Rebecca Mason ‘follows her heart’

Sharing several throwback snaps of her time in the police force, the star wrote on Instagram: “After 14 years as a Police Officer and 10 of those serving as a Detective, I’ve made the tough decision to step away from the badge and let my career take a new direction.”

She then added: “Being a police officer has been one of the most rewarding and meaningful experiences of my life – full of challenges, triumphs and unforgettable memories.”

However, Rebecca continued: “But life is too short not to follow your gut and your heart. And right now, I know it’s time for a change and a much-needed break. To my incredible colleagues and everyone who supported me – thank you for everything

“Here’s to new beginnings and following the path that feels right. Who knows… maybe one day DC Mason will be back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Mason (@_the_mason_)

Rav shows his support

Her new partner Rav Wilding was quick to comment. He posted: “Good cops will always ‘be’ cops [blue love heart emojis].”

The pair’s romance first hit the headlines in July, three months after he announced he had split from his TV producer wife of 12 years, Jill Morgan.

Rav announced his split from his wife earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

Morning Live star Rav Wilding in split from wife

The Crimewatch star has had a turbulent love life. He had a broken engagement to air hostess Lauren Alcorn in 2009, before dating Big Brother’s Chantelle Houghton. Rav then met and married wife Jill, with whom he shares a daughter. He’s now loved up with Rebecca.

Rebecca is a regular on Morning Live, which Rav has a regular presenting slot on.

Read more: Morning Live’s Dr Punam Krishan on ‘freak’ emergency that left her fighting for her life

So what do you think of Rebecca’s career move? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.