Morning Live host Rav Wilding in secret split from wife of 12 years: ‘We separated last year’

BBC Morning Live host Rav Wilding has confirmed he has split from his wife after 12 years together.

The former soldier got engaged to Jill Morgan back in 2012 after dating for seven months. Fast forward to May 2017, and they tied the knot in Barbados. The couple then welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2020.

However, this week, Crimewatch presenter Rav shared the news that he and Jill had called it quits on their relationship.

Rav Wilding confirms split from wife Jill

On Tuesday (April 9) Rav took to his Instagram where he revealed he and Jill – who worked as a producer on Top Gear and Children In Need – split last year.

The BBC Morning Live star penned: “For those asking questions myself and Jill amicably separated last year. Our focus is co-parenting our hugely loved and beautiful daughter.”

When did Rav and Jill get married?

Rav and Jill got engaged while on holiday in the Caribbean in 2012. And a month before he popped the question, the TV star gushed over his future wife.

“It is early days for us but I’m very happy. I would like kids in the future, yeah. We’ll just have to see what happens” he is quoted as saying in The Sun. The pair then welcomed their daughter, Poppy in June 2020. Rav shared a snap at the time to update fans on the big news.

He wrote: “She is here and she is perfect! Introducing Poppy Rose Wilding 02.06.20.”

Rav Wilding and Chantelle Houghton

Before his relationship with Jill though, Rav famously dated Celebrity Big Brother star Chantelle Houghton. The pair were together from 2010 until 2011 – when they were snapped having a row in a London Park.

One pal alleged to The Mirror at the time: “Rav thought Chantelle could be a long-term love, but now he realises she wasn’t interested in him.”

