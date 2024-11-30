Michael McIntyre on his grandma trying to ‘break up’ him and future wife: ‘It became quite vicious’

Michael McIntyre previously opened up about a family member who tried to “break up” him and his future wife.

Funnyman Michael is a firm favourite with TV viewers. From stints on BGT to The Wheel – which is on today (November 30) – Michael has kept himself booked and busy over the years.

Away from the TV programmes and stand-up shows, though, Michael is loved-up with his wife Kitty. But their love story didn’t exactly start off in the most ideal way….

The pair have been married for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michael McIntyre on his romance with wife Kitty

Michael and Kitty first met back in their early twenties. They ended up getting married in 2003 and are now proud parents to Lucas and Oscar.

Opening up about the early days of their romance, Michael shared in his 2010 book, Life and Laughing: “She [Kitty] was the girl I had been looking for.

“In the romantic comedy that was my life, this would have made a good ending. We would fall happily ever after. Within moments of seeing her and chatting to her I was totally up for that ending. ­Unfortunately, she wasn’t.”

The Wheel host previously revealed his grandma wasn’t a fan of his romance (Credit: BBC)

Michael McIntyre ‘stalked’ wife

The comedian also revealed that his besotted younger self would often call up Kitty in a “record-breaking” number of missed calls.

Chatting on Desert Island Discs in 2011, Michael even referred to himself as a “stalker” and explained how he even ended up moving over the road from Kitty in a flat.

Unfortunately my grandma didn’t really like it when I got a girlfriend.

But when The Wheel star Michael did manage to win Kitty over, there was someone else who was not a fan of Michael’s new romance.

Michael on his grandma ‘trying to break them up’

According to the beloved TV presenter, his own grandmother had difficulty accepting the new woman in his life.

He revealed: “Unfortunately my grandma didn’t really like it when I got a girlfriend. She was trying to break us up which was funny for a while but then it became quite vicious, an untenable ­situation.”

Although his grandma tried to split them up, Michal and Kitty’s relationship went from strength to strength. Michael eventually got down on one knee – and the rest is history.

Watch Michael on The Wheel on Saturday (November 30) at 8:15pm on BBC One.

