Over the years, the topic of whether Michael Jackson was guilty or not has been a big discussion point, especially with the release of Leaving Neverland 2.

The first installment of the documentary was first released in 2019 and explored allegations of child sexual abuse against the late singer. It followed the stories of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who claimed they were groomed and abused by Jackson as children at his Neverland Ranch. The film delved into their experiences, the psychological impact, and the controversy surrounding their accusations.

On Channel 4 tonight (March 18), part two of the documentary is airing and will follow Wade and James “as they navigate an ongoing legal battle in their civil lawsuits against the estate of Michael Jackson”. The episode will also focus on the backlash the pair received from Michael’s fans.

In 2005, Michael – who died in 2009 – was found not guilty on all 14 counts following a court case after he was charged with molesting 13-year-old boy Gavin Arvizo. While many people still believe the allegations, many high-profile stars have spoken out in defence of the performer and against the documentary.

Michael Jackson was found not guilty on all 14 counts (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jermaine said his younger brother Michael Jackson was not guilty

Following the 2019 doc, Michael’s older brother Jermaine Jackson appeared on Good Morning Britain to have his say.

“Michael was tried by a jury of his peers and he was acquitted,” he said.

Let this man rest. He did a lot for the world, let him rest.

Jermaine added: “There was no real evidence, there was nothing there and I will say this – our family are tired.”

“Let this man rest. He did a lot for the world, let him rest. I’ll just say this, there is no truth to this documentary.”

Jermaine insisted we are “living in a time where people can say anything and it’s taken as truth”.

Jermaine Jackson said brother Michael was not guilty of the allegations (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Peter Andre

Over the years, Peter Andre has spoken highly of Michael. However, after Leaving Neverland began to make headlines in 2019, the singer admitted he hadn’t watched the doc.

“I chose not to watch the film. I will eventually, but it’s going to be very uncomfortable and the thought of any of it being true is going to break my heart,” he told New Magazine.

“We cannot and must not ignore the voices of any victims, but what if he didn’t do it? For me, this is where the problem lies. Shouldn’t we wait for some sort of evidence?”

In recent years, Peter has continued to praise the You Are Not Alone hitmaker. In 2024, the former Strictly star revealed on Instagram why performing in the West End show Thriller meant so much to him.

“Having the honour of performing in the west end for Thriller Live is something I’ll never forget. Performing is the heart and soul of what I love to do and anyone that knows me knows that Michael Jackson’s music was the reason I wanted to be on stage. Now I know more than anyone that no one comes close but to step in those shoes for a while was incredible,” he wrote.

Michael had a huge influence on Peter (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Macaulay Culkin

Michael developed a close friendship with Macaulay Culkin around the time of the release of Home Alone in 1990. The following year, Macaulay was featured in Michael’s iconic music video for Black Or White.

Over the years, there has been speculation whether Michael sexually abused Macaulay. However, the 44-year-old actor has continued to slam accusations that this is true.

“Look,” he told Esquire in 2020, a year after the documentary. “I’m gonna begin with the line – it’s not a line, it’s the truth: He never did anything to me. I never saw him do anything. And especially at this flash point in time, I’d have no reason to hold anything back. The guy has passed on. If anything – I’m not gonna say it would be stylish or anything like that, but right now is a good time to speak up. And if I had something to speak up about, I would totally do it. But no, I never saw anything; he never did anything.”

Home Alone star Macaulay denies any abuse from Michael (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Piers Morgan

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan also responded to the doc and took to social media to share his opinion.

“Interesting to see so many journalists on here accept everything in #LeavingNeverland is true, without applying any questioning eye,” he wrote on X, adding: “The two accusers have changed their story multiple times and are suing Jackson’s estate for 100s of millions. At least be challenging, surely?”

One user disagreed with Piers, and responded: “As an adult, to want to share your bed with other people’s sons, though not criminal, is surely, in its own way, an abuse of trust, if nothing else? And the fact that Jackson saw nothing strange in this, is not a sign that he is an ‘innocent’.”

However, Piers still wasn’t having any of it, replying with: “Michael Jackson was a very weird guy, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t apply the usual journalistic rigour to such serious allegations against him.

“Especially given he’s been dead for 10 years and can’t respond to them.”

Piers defended Michael on social media (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West has continued to reference Michael Jackson as an influence on his music and insisted people should separate the art from the artist.

“They’re just going to pull up full documentaries on ’em, and then they’re going to come with the Michael documentary,” he was caught saying at one of his Sunday Sessions performances.

Firing back at Leaving Neverland, Kanye stated: “But we can enjoy their music all we want.”

Kanye said people should separate the art from the artist (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Barbra Streisand ‘blames the parents’

During an interview with The Times in 2019, legendary singer Barbra Streisand said she “absolutely” believed Wade and James. However, she appeared to perform a U-turn after her initial words implied she didn’t exactly sympathise with the singer’s accusers.

“You can say ‘molested’, but those children, as you heard say, they were thrilled to be [at Jackson’s Neverland ranch]. They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them,” she shared.

The music icon expressed she felt “a combination of feelings. I feel bad for the children, I feel bad for him. I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep [in a bed] with him.”

Barbra insisted Michael’s “sexual needs were his sexual needs”, adding: “Coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has.” She also described the late singer as “very sweet, very childlike” when she met him.

Barbra later apologised for her words (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The award-winning star faced backlash for her words. In response, she later backtracked and issued an apology online.

“I am profoundly sorry for any pain or misunderstanding I caused by not choosing my words more carefully about Michael Jackson and his victims,” she wrote, performing her U-turn.

“I didn’t mean to dismiss the trauma these boys experienced in any way … Like all survivors of sexual assault, they will have to carry this for the rest of their lives. I feel deep remorse and I hope that James and Wade know that I truly respect and admire them for speaking their truth.”

Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson airs on Channel 4 tonight (March 18) at 9pm.

Read more: Michael Jackson fans ‘won’t stop’ until singer is proven ‘innocent’ as he trends on Twitter

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!