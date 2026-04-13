Mavis Eccleston: ITV announces Unforgotten writer and Penelope Wilton’s ‘timely’ new drama based on real-life assisted dying case

Mavis Eccleston, a “powerful” and “timely” new ITV drama from the writer of Unforgotten, will tackle a real-life assisted dying case that saw a woman charged with murder.

It’s already shaping up to be a big year for ITV’s true-story dramas.

We’ve had The Lady, based on Fergie’s ex-dresser Jane Andrews, and there’s more on the way — including a series about John Worboys starring Daniel Mays.

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Now, ITV is turning its attention to another extraordinary real-life case.

Mavis was charged with murder after Dennis Eccleston’s death (Credit: Family Handout)

What is Mavis Eccleston about?

Mavis Eccleston is based on the real-life story of a widow who was put on trial for murder after surviving a suicide pact with her husband of nearly 60 years.

As ITV’s logline explains, it tells the “tragic and extraordinary real-life story of a woman who survived a joint suicide pact with the love of her life and husband of nearly 60 years and was subsequently arrested and charged with his murder”.

Dennis Eccleston had been diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer in 2015, aged 79.

As told in court (via BBC News), he chose to stop treatment and did not want to be resuscitated.

In February 2018, the couple agreed to take their own lives together. Dennis had hoped to travel to Switzerland, where assisted dying is legal, but he was too ill.

“Our mum did not wish to live without him, her husband, the love of her life, and so she took an overdose together with him,” their daughter Joy Munns said.

Both took an overdose of prescription medication. They were found at their home in Huntington and taken to hospital, where Mavis recovered.

Days later, she was charged with Dennis’ murder, accused of administering a lethal dose without his consent.

She was ultimately cleared of all charges. Since then, her family has worked with Dignity in Dying and campaigned for changes to UK law.

Penelope Wilton and Jonathan Pryce will play Mavis and Dennis (Credit: Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images/Ryan Hartford/INSTARimages.com)

Who’s in the Mavis Eccleston cast?

Penelope Wilton will play Mavis Eccleston, while Jonathan Pryce takes on the role of Dennis.

In a statement, Wilton said: “Mavis was devoted to her husband, Dennis, their enduring love for each other clear to see to all. They lived life on their own terms and when the time came, she wanted to respect his wishes.

“The fact she then faced the very real prospect of spending the rest of her life in prison for acting out of love is simply unimaginable. To be asked to bring her experience to life is a huge responsibility and true honour.”

Pryce added: “This is a powerful and timely story of an extraordinary, devoted couple as they face the painful dilemma of assisted dying. We will hopefully honour their deep love for each other and their bravery.”

Further casting will be announced in due course, according to the press release.

When is it out?

There’s no confirmed release date yet.

Filming is due to begin in Bristol in June, so it’s likely the series will arrive in 2027.

Who’s writing Mavis Eccleston?

The drama is written by Chris Lang, best known for Unforgotten, as well as The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe.

“From the moment Mavis and Dennis’s extraordinary story was told to me, I knew I had to write the script – but maybe not for the reasons one might suspect,” he said.

“Although their story does ask profound questions about how we live and end our lives, for me, their story was always about something simpler and more enduring. For me this was always about love. Unconditional love.”

Mavis Eccleston and her family have supported the production and been involved in its development.

The series is produced by Bruce Goodison and Kate Cook, with Tom Brittney, Ross Murray, and Richard Hart also attached as executive producers.

“When I first read about Mavis and Dennis in 2018, I was struck by the extraordinary love at its heart and the profound injustice their family endured,” Brittney said.

“I felt their story, told with care and humanity, could be a powerful drama and a worthy contribution to a debate that remains urgent and deeply complex. Having worked with ITV, I knew they’d be the perfect home as an institution that champions powerful, social justice stories.”

How many episodes?

Mavis Eccleston will be a four-part drama.

Polly Hill, ITV’s director of drama, described it as a “poignant and powerful real life story”.

“It’s ultimately a love story and I’m honoured that Penelope Wilton and Jonathan Pryce have agreed to play Mavis and Dennis,” she added.

Read more: The best dramas to stream on ITVX now

Mavis Eccleston will begin filming later this year.

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