Why Matt Willis has ‘never made amends’ with wife Emma after his last relapse: ‘I was the mastermind at gaslighting’

Matt Willis and wife Emma join Ant and Dec as this weekend’s Saturday Night Takeaway guest announcers (March 30).

But behind the smiles the couple have weathered many storms due to Matt’s well-publicised battle with drink and drug addiction.

It’s something he has been very open about, with Emma joining him to make his 2023 documentary Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction.

In the film, Matt spoke about relapsing five years previously. And said that he’s never made amends with Emma over it, because he doesn’t think that he ever can.

Matt and Emma Willis have been married since 2008 and they’ve been through a lot (Credit: Cover Images)

Matt Willis on ‘gaslighting’ wife Emma

Speaking to The Guardian last year, Matt said the couple spent a lot of time talking, particularly when he relapsed.

He said that, part of recovery is “you make amends to people you’ve hurt”.

I’m so ashamed of that, and I never want her to feel like that again.

However, speaking about wife Emma, he said: “I never did that with Emma; I don’t think I ever can.”

Matt said that the way he chooses to do it is by being a sober, warm and loving husband and father every day.

He added: “When she notices something, I take it on board and listen, and I don’t argue. I go: ‘You feel that way; that means that I am doing something, that’s not in your head.’ Because I was the mastermind at gaslighting, making her think she was crazy.”

‘I’m so ashamed’

Matt is incredibly remorseful of his actions, adding: “I’m so ashamed of that, and I never want her to feel like that again.”

Busted singer Matt married TV presenter Emma in 2008. The couple have three kids together.

Saturday Night Takeaway is on Easter Saturday at 7pm on ITV1.

