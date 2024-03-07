Matt Willis has opened up about his relationship with his TV presenter wife, Emma.

In a new interview, the Busted star lifted the lid on the reality of their relationship, with the musician admitting that other things often come before their love life.

Matt will soon be hosting Love is Blind with his wife (Credit: BBC)

Matt Willis on letting ‘stuff get in the way’ of marriage to Emma

The husband and wife duo tied the knot back in 2008 and share three children – Isabelle, Ace and Trixie. They are even fronting the UK version of Love Is Blind together, when it drops on Netflix.

Matt previously documented the support Emma gave him during his battle with addiction. But their close bond doesn’t mean that Matt always manages to give Emma his undivided attention.

In fact, Matt has confessed to “forgetting” to do so. Chatting to Principle Magazine, Matt, who has previously shared his struggles with addiction in his documentary Fighting Addiction, gave a glimpse into their relationship.

Matt Willis has given a glimpse into his hectic private life in a new interview (Credit: Jack Alexander/Courtesy of Principle Magazine)

I’ve been with her pretty much half my life.

The pop singer highlighted the issue with letting “stuff get in the way” of their marriage. He said: “I’ve been with her pretty much half my life. When work and kids and stuff get in the way, you kind of forget sometimes that, oh, I really [bleep]ing still love you.

“I mean, we love each other, but you forget like, oh I really like you, I want to hang out with you more than I want to hang out with anyone else. Which is so [bleep]ing nice.”

Speaking about the UK version of Love is Blind, Matt went on to gush: “Working with Emma is so great, because it’s easy, you know? I was really nervous about it because I’m not a TV presenter.

“But I’ve got a safe pair of hands next to me, who is the [bleep]ing best at what she does. So I’m going to just tag along with her.”

The couple on Matt’s emotional Fighting Addiction documentary (Credit: YouTube)

‘I don’t know how the dating world works’

Far from being a pop stud, the Year 3000 hitmaker then shared his own thoughts on the dating world, stating: “I’ve dated a few times before her, the odd girlfriend here and there. But Emma was my first real relationship, so I don’t really know how the dating world works.

“Everything I hear about that world is [bleep]ing tough. In Love is Blind, people are in that world and they are sick of it and they just want love. That’s a beautiful thing.”

