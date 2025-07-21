Married At First Sight UK has been thrown into chaos following a shock police probe into sexual assault allegations.

Channel 4 has since issued a statement addressing the allegations.

Married At First Sight UK star ‘subject to sexual assault police probe’

A star of the new series of MAFS UK has alleged they have been sexually assaulted by their partner during filming, it has been reported.

The incident reportedly took place during the filming of a dinner party, according to Channel 4. And scenes surrounding the alleged victim have already been aired.

The show sees singletons meet for the first time at the altar. After tying the knot, they are then whisked away on a luxury honeymoon before heading back to the UK and living together in an apartment block. Over the course of the series, they attend dinner parties and regularly have to decide whether to stay together or split up.

‘Nightmare scenario’

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “It’s a nightmare scenario for them [show bosses]. The show’s been criticised for throwing strangers together and sending them on honeymoon for viewers’ entertainment.

“Now it’s alleged someone was assaulted after tying the knot. It is a disastrous look for bosses,” they then continued.

Channel 4 issues statement

Speaking to the publication, police said: “We received a report of a non-recent sexual assault on June 14. Enquiries remain ongoing.”

Channel 4 addressed the allegations in a statement to Entertainment Daily.

A spokesperson for MAFS UK said: “We are aware that a report has been made to police about an alleged sexual assault during the filming of a dinner party. We take any issues on the show incredibly seriously.

“Producers follow strict welfare protocols as the well-being of the cast is always the first priority. Support would be offered to anyone who wished to report a matter to the authorities, and naturally we would cooperate with any enquiries or investigations.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted CPL Productions, the production company behind MAFS UK, for comment.

