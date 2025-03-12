Mark Wright helped a woman battling cancer renovate her house on his show, Clean It, Fix It.

However, it wasn’t his generous act of help that got viewers talking – it was the woman’s daughters and their behaviour…

Mark helped out a woman with cancer (Credit: BBC)

Mark Wright helps woman renovate her house on Clean It, Fix It

During today’s edition of Clean It, Fix It, Mark met Hayley, a retired nurse.

Sadly, Hayley has bone cancer and is being looked after by her daughters.

Mark explained to Tommy Walsh and Maxine Dwyer that due to Hayley’s condition, she’s unable to stay on top of her cleaning.

The TV star also explained that Hayley has requested their help as she wants to give something back to her daughters, who have been helping her all the while through her “horrendous” journey.

As well as explaining that the house needs repairs, Hayley’s daughter confessed that she’s “embarrassed” by her bedroom, which looked in need of a makeover.

Hayley is battling bone cancer (Credit: BBC)

Mark and team clean up Hayley’s home

Over the course of the episode, Mark and team helped Hayley declutter her home, before surprising her at the end by giving it a stunning makeover.

Thanks to Maxine and Tommy, Hayley’s kitchen underwent a deep clean, leaving it looking brand new.

The hole in the ceiling caused by a leak was also patched up by the DIY whizzes.

Hayley’s daughter’s bedroom was also renovated, giving it a makeover. Not only did it look much more modern, storage was used effectively, tidying the whole place up.

“Oh, wow,” a tearful and grateful Hayley said seeing the room.

“It’s beautiful,” she then added. “They’re going to be so thrilled. I’m so happy for them.”

Hayley was thrilled with her daughter’s new room (Credit: BBC)

Clean It, Fix It viewers slam Hayley’s daughters

However, viewers of the show weren’t as happy as Hayley. Many slammed her daughters, claiming they were “lazy” for not tidying up their own room.

“Their mum has cancer and she is cleaning THEIR room…how can she say they do so much for her if they can’t even tidy one room? She’s delusional…,” one viewer tweeted.

“Idle. That is all,” another said.

“That’s just laziness, two daughters need to get off their [bleeps],” a third wrote.

“Why is the daughter not helping?” another asked.

Clean It, Fix It continues tomorrow at 2pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

