MAFS UK 2023 star Luke Worley rushed to hospital after ‘man tries to bite his finger off’

MAFS UK 2023 star Luke Worley was reportedly hospitalised after a man tried to, erm… bite his finger off, he’s revealed on Instagram.

Luke – who married Jay Howard on MAFS UK 2023 and exited the E4 series following an altercation with co-star Jordan – underwent treatment, it is understood.

Sales executive Luke, 31, shared his injury news in an Instagram Story post yesterday (Monday December 11).

MAFS UK Luke Worley latest: What happened to his finger?

Uploading an image of his bloodied digit, Luke captioned his Story: “Some bloke tried to bite my finger off.”

He didn’t give any further details about the alleged attack. However, Luke did indicate he needed a tetanus jab to prevent any infection.

He added: “1 swollen hand, 1 hospital trip, 1 tetanus jab, 1 course of antibiotics.”

ED! has approached a representative for Luke for comment.

‘It got very real, very quick’

Meanwhile, Jay, also 31, recently opened up about how she had a panic attack after her hen party.

The incident, which didn’t aired on the show, meant she also almost backed out of her wedding to Luke.

She told OK!: “I was feeling heightened emotions and it got very real, very quick. I thought if I can’t do the hen do there’s not a chance I can marry someone I’ve never met before and spend all that time with them.”

Ultimately, however, Jay managed to reassure herself and go through with the nuptials.

She explained: “It worked out for the best and I’ve done it and I’m proud of myself and I don’t regret anything.”

The telly couple, however, have not stayed together.

Jay told Grazia last month: “I’m so grateful that I met him – I shared that experience with him. It is sad that it didn’t work out, but it is what it is. We still speak and we are very supportive of each other. I’ll never speak badly about him, because he was my rock throughout the entire thing and he’s built my confidence up.”

MAFS UK is available to stream on Channel 4.

