MAFS Australia’s new intruder groom Tyson Gordon is set to make fans’ blood boil with his views on women

MAFS Australia’s Tyson Gordon is already raising eyebrows before he has even properly arrived, with his controversial views set to make fans’ blood boil.

The intruder groom is one of three new faces joining Married At First Sight Australia this week, and from the first look, he is not holding back.

Each of the new grooms will tie the knot without meeting their bride beforehand, all while the current couples look on.

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MAFS Australia’s Tyson Gordon is the show’s latest ‘anti-woke’ groom (Credit: Channel 4)

In a preview clip, Tyson tells expert John Aitken that his ideal partner “needs to bring femininity”.

He adds: “I want submissive vibes.”

Tyson also makes it clear he does not want a partner with children, calling it a “red flag” and insisting it is “not my job to raise someone else’s kids”.

Standing at the altar, he even warns in his vows: “If the person across from me today embraces woke culture, we have a problem.”

Safe to say, he is making an impression.

Who is new intruder groom Tyson in MAFS Australia?

Tyson is a 30-year-old property investor from Queensland who previously spent six years in the army.

He has been married before, but claims the relationship broke down over issues at home, including his ex wife being “messy around the house”.

He says she would “leave plates in the sink”.

Tyson does not hold back when listing what he does not want in a partner.

“A woman with greying hair, that’s the first red flag,” he says.

“A woman that hates Donald Trump. I like Trump, I think he’s doing a great job.”

He also claims his future wife “knows where the door is” if she wants to go out with friends at the weekend.

Tyson adds: “I don’t want a woman with a high body count. That tells me she has daddy issues.”

He also suggests he is not keen on a partner who prioritises her career.

Tyson tells John Aiken he wants a ‘submissive’ wife who cannot go out with friends on the weekend (Credit: Channel 4)

Tyson’s controversial views on same sex marriage

Tyson also shares his thoughts on same sex relationships.

He says: “That doesn’t bother me too much. What bothers me is when it gets pushed in my face all the time.

“Or even gay coming up to me. I’m not gay. Whatever you guys do behind closed doors…”

Despite his strong opinions, the experts believe they have found him a match in bride Stephanie.

The 32-year-old estate agent also admits she is not a fan of “woke-ness”.

However, Tyson is quick to focus on her age, admitting he feels “annoyed” he was not paired with someone younger.

At their wedding reception, Stephanie begins to question whether Tyson’s views are too extreme, particularly when the conversation turns to her career.

She tells the cameras: “It’s bringing manosphere.”

And we all thought Brook was bad!

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Brook and Gia apologise after ‘vile’ dinner party scenes spark backlash

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