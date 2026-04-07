MAFS Australia groom Scott’s ex-girlfriend revealed as Gia storms off show

MAFS Australia delivered more explosive scenes tonight (April 7), as Gia walked away from the experiment following a shocking discovery about Scott’s ex-girlfriend.

The pair had initially seemed like one of the strongest couples in the experiment.

However, cracks have started to show – and much of the tension has centred around Scott’s past relationship.

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Scott’s ex caused issues for him and Gia (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Gia find on her husband’s phone on MAFS Australia?

During the friends and family visits, things quickly became uncomfortable. Scott’s friends didn’t hold back, grilling the couple on their future, including his role in Gia’s daughter’s life and where they would live. Gia brushed it off at first, joking that it felt like an ambush.

But the situation escalated when one friend asked Scott if Gia was simply a “better copy” of his ex-girlfriend. Clearly shocked, Gia shut the comment down immediately, insisting she should never be compared and adding she “would never” use Only Fans.

Although the couple appeared to move past the awkward exchange, the drama didn’t end there.

Later, while Gia was unlocking Scott’s phone for him as he was driving, a photo appeared on his memories. However, these weren’t just ordinary pictures – they were images of his ex-girlfriend posing in lingerie.

Gia was left furious and asked Scott to delete them. But he refused, insisting they were part of his “memories”. The disagreement quickly escalated, with Scott later telling production that Gia had “left the experiment”.

Scott was shocked at Gia’s exit (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Scott’s ex-girlfriend?

Following the dramatic scenes, many viewers have been asking about Scott’s ex and their history together.

According to reports, his former partner is Abby Dowse, who has built a huge following online.

Her social media presence includes glamorous photos of herself in swimwear and lingerie, and she also runs an Only Fans account. While Gia claimed during the episode that Abby charges $8 per month, reports suggest her subscription is actually $14.99.

Little is known about the details of Scott and Abby’s relationship, but it’s believed they were together between 2021 and 2024. While Abby has removed any trace of Scott from her social media, he still follows her online.

Since filming wrapped, Gia has gone public with a new boyfriend – confirming that her relationship with Scott ultimately didn’t survive the drama.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Gia branded a ‘hypocrite’ as she gives her lame excuse for bullying Alissa

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