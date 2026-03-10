MAFS Australia 2026 star Gia’s daughter bullied for her appearance on show: ‘It’s been very confronting’

MAFS Australia 2026 star Gia Fleur has revealed the unexpected impact appearing on the reality show has had on her daughter.

The latest season sees a group of singles take a huge leap of faith by marrying a stranger. And in tonight’s episode (March 10), viewers will watch disability support worker Gia walk down the aisle to marry businessman Scott McCalister.

However, there’s one important detail she initially tries to keep from her new husband. The fact she already has a daughter.

But now, Gia has revealed that the situation has unfortunately had a difficult effect on her child.

Gia gets married in tonight’s episode (Credit: Channel 4)

MAFS Australia Gia daughter revealed

During tonight’s episode of MAFS Australia, Gia – who has undergone a number of transformations over the years – opens up about the fact she has an eight-year-old daughter. While her family already know she’s a mum, she asks them not to mention it to Scott or his relatives before she has the chance to tell him herself.

Speaking about her daughter on the show, Gia said: “I am a mum. I have a little daughter. She is the most amazing, kind girl.”

The 35-year-old then became emotional as she added: “She is the love of my life. I put everything into being a mum. She is my reason for living. And I am so proud she is who she is.

“I think it’s so important that she is as confident as me. And as her mother, I want to show her it’s okay to be yourself and never let somebody dull your shine.”

However, things didn’t quite go to plan at the wedding reception. Gia’s uncle accidentally revealed to Scott’s family that she had a child, and when the news made its way back to the bride she was left furious.

Realising she had to act quickly, Gia pulled Scott aside and explained the truth herself as she didn’t want him hearing it from anyone else. While she had been worried about how he might react, Scott surprised her by taking the news well – and even spoke positively about the idea of becoming a stepdad.

Gia has revealed her daughter has been bullied (Credit: Channel 4)

Gia’s daughter has been bullied since MAFS 2026 aired

However, the experience hasn’t been entirely positive for Gia and her family since the show began airing in Australia. While UK viewers are only a couple of episodes into the series, the programme has already been on screens there for around a month.

Speaking on SEN Radio’s The Run Home with Joel and Fletch, Gia admitted that the attention around the show has been difficult for her daughter.

She explained: “It’s just a bit hard for her. She is coming home crying saying, ‘Somebody picked on me and said that your mum’s this and that’. I’m just like ‘Oh my God’. She’s never seen this side of me.

“I’m not like this in day-to-day life. I don’t walk down the street and call somebody a name. That’s just not who I am.”

Gia added that the situation has been very “confronting”. She admitted she has had to comfort her daughter while also dealing with the fallout herself.

When asked directly whether she regrets signing up for the show, Gia admitted: “100 million per cent”. And said that if she could go back in time she “probably wouldn’t have gone on MAFS”.

Married At First Sight Australia airs Monday to Thursday on E4.

