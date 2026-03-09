MAFS Australia’s David revealed as a rapper and here’s where you can listen to his music

MAFS Australia 2026 begins tonight and one groom already has viewers talking. David Momoh has revealed he has spent years working as a rap artist. So what name does he perform under?

The 31-year-old is one of two grooms who marry a stranger in the launch episode as the new series finally gets underway on E4.

David says “I do” to bride Alissa Fay, 33, before the pair seal their marriage with a very awkward kiss.

Before meeting his bride at the altar, David opens up about his rap career and viewers even see clips from his music videos.

Rapper David marries nurse Alissa in MAFS Australia 2026 (Credit: Channel 4)

Here is everything to know about David’s music career, including the rapper name he performs under.

MAFS Australia: David Momoh the rapper

David is from Brisbane in Queensland, Australia. He describes his main job as an e commerce product manager.

But during his introduction on tonight’s episode, he reveals music has played a big role in his life.

“I’ve been a rap artist for the last 10 years,” he says.

Viewers then see a clip from one of David’s music videos.

In the footage he wears Nike trainers and all black clothing, including a black face covering across his mouth and nose.

“Don’t mind me I’m doing my own thing, stay in my lane then the damn thing changed,” he raps.

David tells the MAFS Australia cameras: “Rap music is something I’m always passionate about.

“I wake up every day and the first song I put on is 50 Cent Hustler’s Ambition.”

He quickly corrects himself and adds: “Actually, that’s an album. I love 50 Cent though.

“Shout out, 50. That made me sound like I’m not a rapper!”

David also insists he does not fit the usual image people might expect.

He explains that he is a Christian and describes himself as a “church boy” rather than a “bad boy”.

“Obviously, doing rap music, a lot of women would go off face value and think that I’m out to play,” David says. “But I have genuine values.”

What is David’s rapper name?

David performs under the name Kavelli.

He has profiles on Spotify and iTunes where fans can stream his tracks. His music videos are also available on Kavelli’s official YouTube channel.

During the first episode of Married At First Sight Australia, David even walks in to his own song.

The track plays under the name Kavelli and is called Stylebender.

However, the groom has faced criticism since appearing on the show.

David’s rapper name is Kavelli (Credit: YouTube/ Kavelli)

The series began in Australia on February 2. This means viewers there are already more than a month ahead of the UK audience.

When it emerged that David was a rapper, some accused him of using the programme to promote his music career.

David has rejected those claims. He has even said he stepped away from rap some time ago while focusing on his job as a product manager.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, he said: “People think I’m trying to push my rap career, but I actually left that behind years ago.”

“If you’re not Drake or Central C, the reality is it’s tough. I’ve released a couple of house tracks, but I’m not chasing fame.”

MAFS Australia 2026: David and Alissa

In tonight’s episode, viewers will watch David meet his new wife Alissa at the altar. The moment does not go smoothly.

First, Alissa pretends she might not go through with the wedding.

She then asks David to get down on one knee before they say “I do”. The moment creates an awkward stand off between the pair.

When they finally marry, they share a kiss that will leave viewers cringing.

David later addressed the moment in an interview with the Daily Mail, where he called the smooch “diabolical”.

He also joked that the MAFS Australia cameraman may have done him “the dirty” with the footage.

Married At First Sight Australia continues on E4 at 7.30pm on Tuesday March 10, 2026.

