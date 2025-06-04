Update in Madeleine McCann search as Good Morning Britain host claims ‘German police are onto something’

A child protection expert believes ‘German police are onto something’ in the latest update on the search for Madeleine McCann.

A fresh search for evidence in Madeleine’s disappearance will see more than 20 locations examined within a few miles away from where the young girl vanished in Portugal more than 18 years ago.

The area is close to the former home of convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner, named by German police as the prime suspect in the case.

Madeleine McCann went missing in May 2007 (Credit: YouTube)

Where are they searching for Madeleine McCann?

GMB correspondent Richard Gaisford explained earlier today (Wednesday June 4) that new searches would take place in coastal scrubland near Praia da Luz in the Algarve.

He explained: “We watched them yesterday digging away in ruins with pick-axes and spades, looking to see if they could find anything. They were looking deep into wells, pumping wells dry where they could. It’s been 18 years since Madeleine McCann vanished. A lot of searches have been made since then and a lot of questions raised. Now experts certainly believe that German police are onto something.”

He then introduced show guest and child protection expert Jim Gamble. He offered his take on why German police may have strong reasons to look there.

Gamble suggested: “They’re very conservative in what they say and what they do. They work to a very tight legal framework. So they must know something that we don’t to drive them back in this way, at this time to these particular sites with the number of forensic scientists they’re bringing to bear.

They must know something that we don’t.

He added: “No criminal justice agency in the world is going to throw that amount of money at this time of search without hope that they’re actually going to find something.”

Closing the segment, Richard reflected on Madeleine’s parents not flying out to Portugal for the search. He said: “There’s been no word from Kate and Gerry McCann about this latest search but they recently did say that they wanted no stone to be left unturned. And that’s certainly what appears to be happening here right now.”

Police are expected to search the highlighted area on the map (Credit: ITV)

GMB viewers react

Meanwhile, some GMB viewers expressed on X how they feel the bill for the investigation has been ‘too high’.

One observer posted: “As much as I feel for #MadeleineMcCann’s family, I wonder how the families of the other thousands of children that go missing every year feel about the amount of money and resources being spent on this one particular case, albeit a unique one?”

A second added: “Many hope this is the last taxpayers’ money is spent on this. No other missing persons get this funding.”

And a third person claimed: “This has cost us millions and it’s still rolling on when other children are forgotten.”

Complaints were also made when the case was spoken about on Loose Women this week. Denise Welch faced criticism after she revealed a kind gesture she’d attempted to make for the family.

Jim Gamble gave his take on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

How long has Madeleine McCann been missing?

Madeleine McCann went missing in May 2007, while on holiday with her family in Portugal. She was three years old at the time, disappearing just over a week before her fourth birthday. She would have turned 22 last month.

The search for her has dominated the headlines ever since she vanished, and has given rise to numerous theories about what happened to her.

A fresh search for evidence in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann is expected to widen today. More than 20 locations are due to be examined a few miles away from where she vanished nearly two decades ago. The area is close to the former home of Christian Brueckner – a… pic.twitter.com/0xF3Pgdpbm — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 4, 2025

Parents Gerry McCann and Kate McCann have also been in the media spotlight due to the high-profile appeals for information.

In recent years, focus has turned to Christian Brueckner. He was imprisoned for the rape of an elderly woman in her home in Praia da Luz in 2005. Brueckner was cleared by a German court of rape and sexual abuse in an unrelated trial in October 2024.

Read more: Channel 4’s Madeleine McCann: The Unseen Evidence documentary slammed by viewers

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

What do you think of this Madeleine McCann update? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.