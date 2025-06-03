Susanna Reid halts Good Morning Britain for breaking Madeleine McCann announcement

Susanna Reid brought Good Morning Britain to a halt to share some breaking news about Madeleine McCann today (Tuesday, June 3).

The search for Madeleine has been ongoing since her disappearance back in 2007 when she was three years old.

Susanna crossed live to Portugal during today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Madeleine McCann news shared on GMB

During today’s edition of Good Morning Britain, Susanna was forced to bring the show to a stop for some breaking news.

The star, 54, announced that the show was going straight to Chief Correspondent Richard Gaisford for an update on the Madeleine McCann case.

Richard was in Portugal to announce that 30 German police officers, including forensic experts, who are investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, are going to begin a fresh and extensive search in Portugal today.

Police believe they have identified an area between the hotel where the McCann family was staying and a property connected to the suspect Christian Brueckner.

“Richard, it’s all about to begin again. Are the police acting on new information do you know?” Susanna asked.

“Well that’s what we don’t know, but as you’ve already reported Susanna, they are here in force and ready to start what is an extensive search,” Richard replied.

Madeleine’s 22nd birthday was last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘The land is associated with Brueckner’

Richard then continued, saying: “I’ve just been speaking with the Portuguese police officers who are guarding this particular scene just outside. Telling me they’re expecting this search to start here in the next hour or two.

They’re expecting this search to start here in the next hour or two.

“German police have applied for a European investigation order, they will arrive here at the scene with a judicial warrant. The land owner can do nothing about that but sit back and watch and see what develops,” he then said.

“They are looking at land associated in some way with Christian Brueckner, who the German police believe is the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. He is currently in jail in Germany. That is in relation to the rape of an elderly woman in Praia da Luz. He was living in Praia da Luz or around Praia da Luz at the time that Madeleine disappeared 18 years ago,” he then continued.

Richard then said that the Metropolitan Police are not involved, but will provide support if needed. He then added that the Met has been given another £100,000 by the government to continue investigating the case.

Kate and Gerry have been searching for 18 years (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Kate and Gerry mark 18 years since Madeleine’s disappearance

Last month saw Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann mark the 18th anniversary of her disappearance.

In a brief message, they vowed they would keep searching for her.

“No matter how near or far she is, she continues to be right here with us, every day, but especially on her special day,” they said.

“We continue to ‘celebrate’ her as the very beautiful and unique person she is. We miss her.”

Read more: Susanna Reid shares concerns over her weight as she admits she has ‘no energy’ to exercise

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.