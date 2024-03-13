Love Rat on Channel 5: Sally Lindsay lands role in ‘chilling psychological thriller’

Channel 5 has unveiled its current compelling drama called Love Rat, starring Corrie’s Sally Lindsay.

The broadcaster described the series as an “escapist fantasy”, which drastically turns into a chilling psychological thriller.

So what is Love Rat about, who is in the cast, and when’s the finale? Here’s everything we know…

Sally Lindsay stars in the new Channel 5 drama Love Rat (Credit: Channel 5)

What is the plot of Love Rat on Channel 5?

In late 2022, Channel 5 announced a brand new psychological thriller starring TV fave Sally Lindsay, Neil Morrissey, and Gerald Kyd.

The four part series tells the harrowing story of a holiday romance that turns into your worst nightmare!

It follows the recently-divorced Emma as she enjoys a whirlwind holiday romance with hotel proprietor, Niko. The pair are enjoying a steamy romance in Cyprus when she realises with horror that Niko isn’t at all who she thought he was. In fact, Niko isn’t in the relationship for love, but instead he seems to want all of Emma’s money.

In a twisted turn of events, Emma finds out that Niko and his partner-in-crime, George, have scammed her out of all of her life savings. She then embarks on a dangerous mission to get her money back, with the help of her ex-husband Pete.

Sebatian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer of Paramount UK, told us: “I’m really happy to work […] with a stellar cast including Sally Lindsay, who our viewers know and love as Jean White in The Madame Blanc Mysteries.

“This psychological thriller promises to be one to remember.”

Love Rat starring Sally Lindsay: When’s the start date?

The Channel 5 began on Monday, March 11, 2024. The first episode showed Sally’s character Emma coming to terms with her divorce, and deciding to fly to Cyprus for a relaxing holiday. There she met Niko…

The series aired over consecutive nights, with the final and fourth episode going out on Thursday, March 14, 2024. All episodes are on My5 after watching.

Neil Morrissey plays Emma’s ex-husband Pete in the new drama Love Rat (Credit: Channel 5)

How many episodes is Love Rat?

Love Rat on Channel 5 is four parts. Each episode is one hour long.

As with many Channel 5 psychological thrillers, it airs over four consecutive nights, from Monday to Thursday.

Love Rat will follow the success of Channel 5 hits The Teacher, The House Across the Street, Maxine, Compulsion, and Witness Number 3.

Who is in the cast of Love Rat alongside Sally Lindsay?

Sally Lindsay plays the lead role of vulnerable divorcee Emma. Of course, Sally is a popular actress who’s perhaps best known for her role as Shelley Unwin in the ITV soap Coronation Street.

Her other TV credits include Scott & Bailey, Mount Pleasant and The Madame Blanc Mysteries.

Talking about joining the show, she said: “Love Rat is a brilliantly entertaining story, full of twists and surprises; it really turns the topic on its head which is what drew me to the project.

“Emma is an interesting and layered character that everyone will be rooting for as she takes control of her situation and her destiny.”

Meanwhile, actor Neil Morrissey takes on the role of Emma’s ex-husband Pete. He’s a TV veteran who famously starred in Men Behaving Badly and Waterloo Road. He also played dodgy Nigel Morton in the BBC One series Line of Duty.

The Durrells star Alexis Georgoulis was originally cast to play Niko, but was replaced by Casualty star Gerard Kyd. Ramon Tikaram plays Niko’s partner-in-crime George. Ramon played Ferdy in the BBC series This Life, but he’s probably best known for playing Qadim Shah in the popular soap EastEnders.

Read more: Sally Lindsay on her marriage to famous husband: ‘I’m sat here in my ivory tower happily married’

Love Rat is currently airing on Channel 5. The final episode will air on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 9pm.

Are you enjoying Sally Lindsay’s new drama Love Rat? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.