Love Is Blind fans notice a changed look on Amber Morrison’s face at the reunion but there’s a simple explanation

Amber Morrison from Love Is Blind season 10 turned heads when she arrived at the reunion show looking noticeably different.

The mum-of-one wore a dazzling silver gown and came face to face with her now-ex, Jordan Faeth, during the Netflix special.

Love Is Blind star Amber Morrison’s face looked strangely different a the reunion (Credit: Netflix)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

But fans appeared more interested in her appearance than anything else.

Love Is Blind’s Amber baffles fans with ‘different face’

Amber’s appearance drew attention as she discussed her experience on the series with hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Nick and Vanessa started the reunion by speaking to newlyweds Vic and Catherine, who are happily living together.

The focus then shifted to Amber and Jordan, the only other couple to marry on the show.

Jordan confirmed their marriage lasted just four months, saying, “We’re not together any more,” and accused Amber of having “trust issues” from past relationships.

It emerged that the couple hadn’t moved in together after their wedding.

Amber, mother to young daughter Emma, criticised Jordan for refusing to relocate 45 minutes closer to them: “I have almost a longer commute to work every day,” she fumed.

She added: “I felt like you wanted to stay in Columbus in your condo doing whatever you wanted, but have a wife that shows up on a Saturday primed and ready to go, who just worked all week and who just took care of her kid.”

Jordan fired back, accusing Amber of arriving late and drinking at his best friend’s wedding, saying she “blacked out.”

He defended himself: “I was looking after myself in terms of my mental health and my wellbeing. It was not a healthy relationship.”

When the conversation turned to Emma, Amber broke down, accusing Jordan of not saying goodbye to their daughter.

“She was balling her eyes out crying,” Amber said before running off set.

Amber and Jordan’s marriage lasted just four months (Credit: Netflix)

Fans rally around Amber

Fans took to Reddit to explain Amber’s changed appearance, attributing it to stress, anger, and frustration rather than cosmetic changes.

Many noted she pursed her lips to hold back tears while confronting Jordan.

One viewer wrote: “She’s very tense, stressed, and angry. Likely she stayed up nights dreading this reunion. I’d look haggard too sitting next to the man I just divorced and airing things out for the world to see.”

Another added: “She was biting her lip to keep from freaking out on stage. Look at her Instagram photo from the reunion – her lips look fine there.”

Others agreed she was “fuming and trying not to cry” while holding all her emotions in her face.

Fans sympathised: “She was stressed AF and uncomfortable. Clearly, she wasn’t feeling great at this reunion. I feel for her.”

Read more: Love Is Blind’s Connor Spies tells Chris Fusco what he really thinks in reunion show first look

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page