Louis Theroux has already confirmed if he’s Jewish but there’s a good reason he didn’t answer before

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere confronts the anti-Semitic language used by some of the influencers featured in the documentary. It raises an obvious question for viewers: is Louis Theroux Jewish himself?

The Netflix documentary explores the so-called “manosphere”: a network of online communities centred around men’s issues, misogyny, and toxic masculinity.

As Theroux investigates the culture and its biggest personalities, he also touches on the extremist rhetoric that occasionally appears alongside it.

Although the film doesn’t directly address his own background, Theroux has spoken publicly about religion several times over the years.

Is Louis Theroux Jewish?

No, Louis Theroux is not Jewish. The filmmaker has clarified this on multiple occasions throughout his career.

In his BBC documentary Ultra Zionists, he describes himself as an atheist. He has also addressed the question directly online: in response to a tweet in 2012, Theroux wrote, “Not Jewish. As far as I know.”

He reiterated the point again in a 2015 video posted on the BBC Brit YouTube channel while discussing one of his most famous documentaries.

“I can disclose this now… I’m not actually Jewish. I have no problem with being identified as Jewish, but it’s just not a factual statement,” he said.

Some confusion about his background persists online. Google’s AI summaries have previously claimed Theroux was born to a Jewish mother, but this isn’t accurate.

Speaking to America Magazine, Theroux explained: “My dad was raised Catholic and my mum was Church of England, but we never went to church growing up,” he said.

“If anything I do feel I missed out on it a bit, because I think faith gives you a kind of mental furniture and almost something to push back on.”

When Louis Theroux refused to tell a Nazi if he was Jewish

Longtime viewers may remember one of Theroux’s most infamous encounters in the documentary Louis and the Nazis, in which he embedded himself among white supremacists in the United States.

During one tense interview, he visits a neo-Nazi named Skip in California. After a relatively calm conversation, the mood changes when Theroux asks the group whether they consider themselves white racists.

Skip eventually asks Theroux a direct question: would it be a problem if the journalist himself were Jewish?

“Because you’ve got the camera right now, I’d allow you to stay. If not, I’d probably kick your ass and put you in the street somewhere,” Skip says.

When pressed to confirm whether he was Jewish, Theroux refused to answer.

“By saying if I’m Jewish or not, I’m kind of acknowledging the premise that it matters, when I think it shouldn’t and doesn’t,” he told him.

The refusal only heightened the tension in the scene, and Theroux eventually left.

Why Theroux wouldn’t say if he was Jewish or not

Theroux later explained that decision in more detail during a BAFTA interview in 2011.

“We decided that I was not going to say if I was Jewish or not. Partly as a principle – and, to be honest, partly because I knew it would wind up the skinheads,” he said.

“If they thought I was Jewish, there was likely to be a tension there. The minute I said ‘I’m not Jewish’, the tension would go, and the drama would go out of the film.”

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is available to stream on Netflix now.

