Louis Theroux announces shocking new documentary about ‘hot’ controversial subject

Louis Theroux is back with a new Netflix documentary – and this time, he’s stepping into one of the internet’s most controversial corners.

It’s been three years since Theroux released a full doc. In that time, he’s focused on his hit podcast, interviewing everyone from Jimmy Carr to Florence Pugh and Bob Vylan.

Now, he’s returning to long-form filmmaking with a project that’s already sparking debate.

Prepare to learn more about the manosphere (Credit: Netflix)

Louis Theroux announces ‘Inside the Manosphere’ documentary

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere lands on Netflix on March 11, 2026.

The film explores the “manosphere” – a network of online communities centred on men’s rights, anti-feminist rhetoric, and hyper-masculine self-improvement culture. Critics argue it often overlaps with misogyny and extremist viewpoints.

While Andrew Tate isn’t featured in the trailer, the documentary does include Sneako, a controversial online personality who has faced backlash for alleged misogynistic and anti-Semitic comments.

At one point in the teaser, Sneako reacts to Theroux’s presence: “Oh [bleep], is he gonna do a hit piece on me?”

Theroux appears to embed himself within the culture, speaking directly to influencers and participants rather than analysing from afar.

Online reaction has been swift.

“This might really be the animal documentary of the year. Analysing this fragile, specific species might prove to be very entertaining,” one viewer wrote on X.

Another added: “Saw that a new Louis Theroux documentary is coming out and peed myself from excitement.”

Sneako is one of the interviewees in the new doc (Credit: Netflix)

Is ‘Inside the Manosphere’ connected to Adolescence?

The timing has raised comparisons to Adolescence, Netflix’s drama about a teenage boy accused of murdering his classmate after being influenced by toxic online spaces.

Theroux acknowledged the overlap.

“It’s sort of nothing like Adolescence but it’s in the precinct of what the boy in Adolescence might have been watching,” he told Deadline.

“I guess Adolescence was a proof of concept, but I don’t ever think we needed a proof of concept. We knew it was a hot subject.”

Unlike some of his earlier work, Theroux says this project came with a new challenge: the subjects were filming him too.

“I knew they would be streaming or filming me and would put that content out,” he explained.

“Sometimes it was kind of embarrassing. I’d arrive back from filming trips and my kids would say, ‘Dad what you were doing? You got owned.’ That’s a little bit painful but actually makes for a stronger film.”

Given the subject matter – and Theroux’s history of leaning into uncomfortable spaces – this could be one of his most talked-about documentaries yet.

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere will be released on March 11 on Netflix.

