Lorraine Kelly suffers distressing memories of Lockerbie bombing: ‘I still see the bodies’

Lorraine Kelly was one of the first TV reporters to witness the terrible aftermath of the Lockerbie bombing in December 1988.

All 259 people on board Pan Am Flight 103, along with 11 people on the ground, died when the plane exploded in mid-air. It has been described as Europe’s deadliest terror attack.

Nearly 35 years on, Lorraine returns to the small Scottish border town to discover how residents have coped.

But even though her new documentary airs on ITV this evening, Lorraine has shared her distressing memories of the air disaster on several occasions over the years.

Police officers attend the site of the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 (Credit: Cover Images)

Lorraine Kelly on Lockerbie

A few years ago, Lorraine chillingly recalled how she still ‘saw the bodies’ of victims over three decades on from the atrocity.

Lorraine admitted at the time that what she saw as she reported on the horrors have played over and over in her mind.

She reportedly said in January 2019: “I do sometimes get flashbacks. I still see the bodies.”

‘It was terrible, awful’

Lorraine also explained how she came to be among the first journalists at the scene after receiving a police tip-off.

“We got right up to the nose of the plane in the field. We were there before the police had put barriers up,” she said.

There were lots of bodies, some of them were still in their seats.

The presenter went on: “It was terrible. There were lots of bodies, some of them were still in their seats. It was awful.”

Lorraine Kelly ITV documentary concerning the Lockerbie bombing airs tonight (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

Lorraine has also previously indicated she believes her coverage had a decisive effect on the course of her career.

It has been reported her work at the time led to her position with TV-am.

She noted, almost ruefully: “The fact that dreadful, horrendous, terrorist atrocity resulted in me getting one of the best jobs ever.”

Return to Lockerbie with Lorraine Kelly airs on ITV tonight, Wednesday November 15, from 9pm.

