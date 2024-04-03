Loose Women left viewers unimpressed with Wednesday’s panel (April 3), with many refusing to tune in after the line-up was announced.

Coleen Nolan, Linda Robson, Denise Welch and Gloria Hunniford were sat on the panel for the latest edition of the lunchtime chat show.

The foursome were joined by celebrity guest Joe Pasquale as they discussed a range of topics.

But the combination of the four Loose Women was enough to make some people change the channel.

Viewers switched over when they saw today’s Loose Women panel (Credits: ITV)

Loose Women viewers ‘switch off’ after seeing panel

“Respect Gloria, but won’t be tuning in today,” one viewer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another simply wrote: “Good luck Glo!”

A third wrote: “Oh dear, another no. Such a shame,” as another stated it was “time for new faces on this show”. “Worst panel for a long time,” said another. “Won’t watch when Denise is on, why have her on when she is so disliked?” another asked. “Not for me today with DW on. I think it’s about time she left the show personally. She’s obviously disliked by a lot of the public,” said another.

Looks like a disaster today.

“Thank goodness I won’t be watching. I’m looking at the paint drying on my walls. Much more interesting,” said another. “Looks like a disaster today,” another viewer penned. “Coleen isn’t a great host. Do like Denise and Linda though, can rely on those two for some laughs.”

Coleen Nolan was the anchor of today’s show (Credit: ITV)

ITV fans defend star panel

Naturally, others thought the day’s line-up was “great”, with one viewer taking to Facebook to say: “Will definitely watch.”

“Will be watching today, love Coleen at the helm, the rest of the panel I can sort of put up with,” another one chimed.

Another said: “Liking the panel today. Love Gloria and nice to see Coleen at the helm. Will be watching later.”

Meanwhile, a final viewer wrote: “Yay! My favourite Coleen is back! Love Gloria too so will be watching later definitely. Liking the panel today.”

Comedian Joe Pasquale was the show’s celebrity guest (Credit: ITV)

At the end of the episode, Coleen shared that she and Denise would be back on the panel on Thursday’s show. They will be joined by Kaye Adams and Dame Kelly Holmes.

Despite the haters, the show is clearly doing something right. It has been running for 25 years and features a rotating panel of four women. The latest additions to the panel have included Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page, footballer Jill Scott and Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver.

Loose Women airs weekdays at 12:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

