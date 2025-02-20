The Loose Women team have made history today with a huge announcement! The ITV show was brought to a halt this afternoon, February 20, where the panellists shared some big news with their studio audience as well as viewers at home.

Yes, you read the headline correctly, the beloved daytime TV programme has a new podcast in the pipeline – and it’s launch is just a couple of weeks away!

The Loose Women are celebrating a big announcement today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today

ITV has today announced the launch of Loose Women: The Podcast, which is set to go live on Tuesday March 4 in celebration of International Women’s Day.

During the show today, celebratory confetti sprinkled down onto the studio as the panel announced their latest project!

Kaye Adams explained: “After more than 25 years on your TV screens, we’re getting even looser. As if that was possible!”

She went on to say: “I think we were inspired a little bit by the Talkathon. Despite the fact we all know each other quite well, we started to have really different conversations, deeper conversations because we had the time.”

Kaye Adams announced the news on the show today (Credit: ITV)

ITV announce Loose Women podcast launch

The podcast will see a different dynamic duo of Loose Women taking the microphone each week and yapping away to the audience with extended commentary about some of the hottest topics and latest issues – with even more insight from the Loose gang themselves.

Viewers will also be able to directly ask the questions that they’ve always wanted to know about the programme and of course, the beloved cast.

Loose Women is making history! (Credit: ITV)

Jane Moore explained: “It’s not just us, you guys [the viewers] can ask us anything. So, you can send in questions and we’ll answer them, kind of… To the best of our ability! So, it’ll be really interactive and involve all the listeners.”

Nadia went on to say: “It’s going to be really behind-the-scenes… That backstage stuff which I always think is really interesting on other shows” and later added: “Over the years, we always leave the stage and chat on and on.”

Kaye also described the upcoming podcast show as a more intimate way to listen to the Loose Women

You can ask the Loose Women anything!

She said: “It’s the right word I think, intimate, and as you say, you can watch it but for a lot of people, it’s in your ears.”

Kaye also encouraged those tuning in from their sofas to start sending in their own questions via email.

She said: “Please do send in your questions, we’re delighted to get any questions you might have or indeed any topic suggestions that you might have for us or things you would like us to be discussing.

“Send them to [email protected] and put ‘Ask Us Anything’ in the subject line. We can’t wait for you to listen or watch our podcast.”

ITV explain that Loose Women will be available as both a a podcast on audio platforms and in visual form through ITVX and YouTube.

Will you be listening!?

Loose Women: The Podcast will stream twice a week (every Tuesday and Friday).

Read more: Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan reveals heartache after backlash over sister Linda’s funeral

Did you watch Loose Women today? What do you think about the announcement? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!