Loose Women viewers divided as show undergoes shake-up today: ‘Christ, this is cringe’

Loose Women today was a musical extravaganza, with the ITV show celebrating the power music has to lift you up in even the darkest of times, in honour of World Mental Health Day tomorrow (October 10).

During the hour-long show, which was anchored by Coleen Nolan, the panel spoke about their low moments and then performed the song that most resonated with them during that time.

Coleen Nolan anchored the show, and belted out a couple of tunes (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women in musical shake-up today

Coleen Nolan, Myleene Klass, Brenda Edwards and Kelle Bryan all sang, while Oti Mabuse also grabbed the mic and showed off her dancing skills for a number alongside Strictly legend Anton Du Beke.

Even Coleen Nolan’s ex-husband Ray Fensome was part of the show – he played guitar in the house band!

It was an emotional show. But it was also one that divided those watching at home. While many enjoyed Loose Women: The Music, others branded it “embarrassing” and “cringe”.

Coleen’s ex also made an appearance (Credit: ITV)

“Christ, this is cringe,” said one viewer. “My god what is this self-indulgent drivel, who’s got the biggest sob story?” asked another. “As for the singing, in a group they probably get away with it but solo, bloody hell, it’s shocking!”

Another commented and said: “Just when you thought Loose Women couldn’t get any more insufferable.” Others said they were turning over the channel: “Switch off time.”

“This is rubbish,” declared another. “It’s not about World Mental Health at all, it’s about them talking about themselves as per usual.”

“Well I didn’t have mental health problems but I do now after listening to that!” another posted.

Loose Women today was a musical special in aid of World Mental Health Day (Credit: ITV)

‘That was incredible stuff’

Others loved the Loose Women shake-up, though, and heaped praise on the ladies.

“I loved hearing Kelle singing Power of a Woman. Eternal had so many choons,” said one. “I know the pain you speak of,” said another, sympathising with the ladies. “Music is essential medicine.”

“Nice to see some fabulous singers on today’s Loose Women,” said another.

“Hey #loosewomen that was incredible stuff. Love @KlassMyleene. So talented!” a third said.

Oti danced and Myleene played piano (Credit: ITV)

Another said it was a “great show” and hit back at the haters on social media. They posted: “Great show! A shame X is full of old jobless decrepit hags who just complain and tweet about it but still watch every day!”

Read more: Loose Women star reveals worrying health emergency: ‘I thought I was having a stroke’

So what did you think of today’s Loose Women? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.