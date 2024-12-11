Loose Women yesterday (Wednesday, December 11) saw the stars turn on the audience whilst on air.

The audience’s extreme reactions came during a discussion about the panelists’ Christmas habits…

Charlene’s habits didn’t impress the audience (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Loose Women yesterday?

During yesterday’s edition of Loose Women, Charlene White, Janet Street-Porter, Coleen Nolan, and Sue Cleaver spoke about their Christmas habits.

In a shock confession, Charlene revealed that she waits until three days before Christmas before buying her presents.

“I haven’t even started by Christmas shopping yet,” she confessed.

“I can tell you exactly what is going to happen. So Christmas Eve is on the Tuesday. I can guarantee on Sunday night I will be frantically searching for shops that do next day delivery,” she then continued.

“And then I’ll buy the Christmas presents to get delivered on the Monday and anything I can’t get – on Christmas eve morning before I go into work, I will hit the shops, buy the extra stuff,” she then said.

Janet’s opinion didn’t go down well (Credit: ITV)

Audience turn on the Loose Women

Coleen was dumbfounded by Charlene’s confession.

“Why would you put that pressure on yourself?” she asked.

Charlene was about to respond, when she heard someone in the audience tutting!

“Who is tutting in the audience?! They are like tututututut. Like, alright!” she exclaimed.

But it wasn’t just Charlene’s Christmas habits that rubbed the audience up the wrong way today!

During the discussion, Janet confessed she doesn’t like it when people decorate the outside of their houses.

“I don’t really like driving round and seeing too many outside decorations. Honestly, I do not get it,” she moaned. The audience laughed and booed slightly at this.

“‘Okay you can all boo me. Alright,” Janet snapped before continuing.

Katie hit out (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price reignites feud with the show

Meanwhile, in other Loose Women-related news, Katie Price reignited her feud with the show.

Katie was a guest panelist on a few occasions between 2016 and 2018. It was claimed at the time that she was axed due to her behaviour backstage.

Now, in a new interview, Katie has hit back at the prospect of returning to the show.

“When I think of me on Loose Women I don’t get a good feeling in my belly from it. I look at it and think no I know that was dark times for me so I haven’t got a good feeling about Loose Women in my belly,” she said on the My Life is Chaos podcast.

“So if they ever asked me to do it my answer would be ‘No thank you!'”

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

