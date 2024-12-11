Katie Price reignites Loose Women feud and reveals she’d never return to the show

Former Loose Women star, Katie Price, has opened up about show feuds and appeared to categorically shut down the idea of a comeback.

After appearing on the ITV programme many times over the years, Katie took on a permanent role on the panel in 2016 but left two years later in 2018.

It was reported that she had been axed due to concerns about her behaviour backstage, and Katie has since been critical of the show’s treatment of her during a turbulent time in her personal life.

Katie Price reveals “dark times” on Loose Women

In a recent appearance on the My Life is Chaos podcast, Katie admitted: “When I think of me on Loose Women I don’t get a good feeling in my belly from it. I look at it and think no I no that was dark times for me so I haven’t got a good feeling about Loose Women in my belly.

No thank you!

She bluntly concluded: “So if they ever asked me to do it my answer would be ‘No thank you!'”.

Katie Price on Loose Women panel 2017

Addressing rumoured feuds with her fellow Loose Women, she clarified: “Not against the girls or anyone, it’s I just don’t want to do it. I’ve been there, done it, for like two years.”

Katie has also discussed her experience of the show on her social media, where she previously dubbed her ex co-stars “disrespectful” for not asking after her when her son appeared on the show.

“They did [bleep] me off when Junior was on it, not even asking a question ‘how’s your mum?’ and all of that.” She said, “Very disrespectful.”

