ITV daytime show Loose Women was hit with a “weird” blunder today, that left some viewers feeling a tad baffled.

Today’s panel featured Jane Moore anchoring, with Kelly Brook, Mariella Frostrup and Sunetra Sarker also booked to appear.

However, their initial appearance on the lunchtime talk show appeared to be hit with a bit of a blunder…

Kelly Brook was one of the panelists today (Credit: ITV)

ITV show Loose Women gets off to disastrous start

Things started off strangely as the Loose Women theme tune started, then restarted, before the studio audience started to clap.

It’s usually then that the sliding doors open and the four ladies appear and take their seats at the desk. However, that didn’t happen today (September 30).

Instead, as the theme tune came to an end, the ladies still hadn’t appeared.

The cameras panned to the audience, who looked a little confused. Then the cameras panned to the desk, which was empty.

The sliding doors then finally began to open, to reveal Jane, Kelly, Mariella and Sunetra giggling as they waved to the audience.

The panelists took longer than usual to appear today (Credit: ITV)

‘WTF was that?’

None of the panel addressed their delayed entrance at the start to the show. But viewers were quick to take to the hashtag to point out the technical blunder.

“WTF was that?!” asked one viewer who tuned in at the top of the show. Another added: “That was weird.” “Why didn’t they explain what happened?” another asked.

The rest of the show continued without incident, with the closing credits rolling as normal.

The Loose Women panel had the giggles when the doors did finally open (Credit: ITV)

Live TV blunders

It’s not the first live TV blunder that has happened in the past few days, though.

Over the weekend, the BBC came a cropper when La Voix’s pink pony refused to descend from the sky on the first live Strictly show of the season.

Host Claudia Winkleman was forced to fill until the hitch was addressed, with the pony remaining static on the floor during the routine.

