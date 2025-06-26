Long Lost Family viewers fuming over ‘disappointing’ episode: ‘A big let down’

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace viewers were left underwhelmed on Wednesday (June 25) night as the family backgrounds of two foundlings were investigated.

Last night’s episode of the ITV reunion series saw hosts Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell focus on two separate people who were given up as infants.

Tina was found on the steps outside a hospital in Stoke-on-Trent in 1970. And Jon was discovered by three young girls in the disabled toilet of a Milton Keynes Leisure Centre car park in 1984.

Davina McCall was back to scour through family histories for Long Last Family (Credit: ITV)

Long Lost Family branded ‘disappointing’

However, while both Tina and Jon found out more about where they had come from, several of those watching at home weren’t as thrilled.

That’s because neither Tina or Jon got to have an on camera meet up with their blood relatives – and some viewers complained this rendered the programme “pointless” and “disappointing”.

Hate episodes like these as meeting the family is essential to the programme’s dynamic.

Just one Long Lost Family viewer among many moaned on Facebook: “Disappointing episode. Although fantastic outcome. Neither participants siblings wanted to be on camera or either parents. Hate episodes like these as meeting the family is essential to the programme’s dynamic. Not to see this is a big let down.”

And a user on X put it: “Completely understand but bloody annoying when they don’t wanna be seen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITV’s Long Lost Family UK (@longlostfamily)

How viewers reacted to Long Lost Family

Other fans of the show expressed similar reactions elsewhere on social media, too.

“It is a bit disappointing as you get heavily invested in the story then you don’t see the family,” another person concurred. They added: “However, it is more disappointing for Jon and Tina as their birth mothers and Jon’s father did not want to meet them. That’s very sad.”

And someone else fumed: “Pointless episode, should have just waited. We saw nothing!”

But other observers felt this approach put their viewing pleasure first, failing to consider what Tina or Jon may need.

“We saw they both found family, what’s pointless?” one person responded.

“Pointless for you because they decided not to be shown on TV to protect their mothers,” chipped in someone else. “They met their siblings so that was constructive in moving forward for all involved.”

But someone else reasoned: “It is a TV show though and a big part for the audience is seeing who these people are. Do they look the same? Do they sound alike? Just annoying that both featured today had no family shown.”

Nicky Campbell joins the search (Credit: ITV)

‘Rejected all over again’

Meanwhile, other onlookers prioritised the feelings of the show’s subjects, even if the programme’s format was shaken up.

One happy fan gushed: “What an episode, so pleased that Jon met his sisters. Got to give his mum time, fingers crossed that they meet one day.”

“Poor Tina. Rejected all over again. So unfair #LongLostFamily,” sympathised another.

And someone else added: “I was really hoping it would pop up message at the end to say since filming both Jon and Tina got to meet mums.”

However, amid the well wishes, some X users had very strong reactions at parents unwilling to meet up with the children they didn’t raise.

One seethed: “These birth mothers who ‘aren’t ready’ to meet the child they abandoned are SELFISH. A whole life of them not knowing who they are and you can’t even be [blank]ed to show up and explain yourself to them #LongLostFamily.”

Read more: Long Lost Family’s Spanish Baby Scandal special leaves viewers heartbroken afer newborns stolen and parents told they’d died

Long Lost Family is next on ITV on Wednesday July 2 at 9pm.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know!