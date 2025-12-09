Lewis Cope reveals Strictly was ‘tough’ for girlfriend Rachel as he speaks out on exit

Lewis Cope has spoken out about the effect Strictly Come Dancing had on his relationship with girlfriend Rachel Lopez.

In a shock dance-off which left everyone jaw-dropped, Lewis Cope went head-to-head with Amber Davies, and unfortunately for him, the judges all sent him home.

But now, reflecting on how the show changed him, Lewis has also credited his girlfriend of seven years for getting him through.

Lewis and Rachel have been together for seven years (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Lewis Cope’s relationship

For the last seven years, Lewis has been in a relationship with pilates instructor, acupuncture student and actress Rachel Lopez.

The pair have been together for quite some time, so it was no surprise that she was often in the Strictly audience, watching her beau on the dance-floor.

And quite often, she would post her own messages of support and love to him on social media.

But now, as Lewis Cope breaks his silence on his Strictly exit, it seems the whole show has actually been “tough” for Rachel.

Everyone was shocked at his exit (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Lewis pens lengthy Strictly statement

Taking to Instagram this morning (December 9) Lewis penned a tribute to the show. And admitted it has changed his life, while also gushing about his pro-partner Katya Jones – who got emotional on It Takes Two last night.

He wrote: “Katya Jones, you are my hero mush. You are the most extraordinary, strong, bold, funny, intelligent, caring, fun, beautiful, hard working, talented, honest, special and courageous human.

“From the moment I met you I knew something special was going to happen. We clicked, the energy aligned, out values connected and we knew we were going to give this our best shot. You handled this unknown experience for me with grace and kindness and it has created the most beautiful, heartwarming memories.”

Lewis continued: “We didn’t stop laughing and singing for 12 weeks. We really did give it everything! I am so proud of us and I wouldn’t change a thing. Your strengths rubbed off on me and we were a solid team. We always had each others back.

“You taught me how to embrace new emotions I was scared to, brought me out of my shell and have ultimately changed me. I didn’t just fall in with dance, I fell in love with life again.”

Lewis went on to thank everyone who had voted for him along his Strictly journey that will “stick” with him forever.

The star went on to praise his girlfriend, Rachel Lopez, for being there for him every step of the way – despite the show being “tough” for her, too.

He wrote: “I know this experience has been tough but you have been there every step of the way with love. You are a diamond. I love you so much!”

Lewis proceeded to thank the show for “changing” his life. However, he admitted he was “sad” that it was over.

Lewis and Katya were fan-favourites (Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron)

Strictly stars send support

Immediately, Strictly fans and co-stars rushed to send Lewis Cope their love, all still shocked that he is no longer on the show.

Pro-dancer Vito Coppola penned: “You two have been a gem. What you created on the dance-floor was just incredible and unique. Loved your paring since day one.”

Semi-finalist Julian Caillon shared: “You guys created a magic, and were stunning to watch together.”

Harry Aikens-Aryeetey, who was eliminated earlier in the show, commented: “You will go down in Strictly history mate. The best there was.”

We can no longer predict how the rest of the series will go! But with the semi-final around the corner, anything can happen…

