Lee Mack admits keeping most ‘controversial’ part of sex doll used as Not Going Out prop

Funnyman Lee Mack has admitted to keeping not all, but only the most controversial part of a sex doll he and his team used as a prop on the set of Not Going Out.

Fortunately, he realised how it would be perceived. Unfortunately, he still has it at home…

Lee and his co-star Sally Bretton are not married in real life. Although, funnily enough, Sally’s real-life husband is called Lee. Writer Lee is married to Tara Savage; on-screen Lee is married to Lucy Adams.

Tonight he’s back with The 1% Club (August 16). But first, back to the sex doll…

Lee didn’t want any odd rumours circulating, so he decided to keep only the sex doll’s head (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

Lee Mack admits to keeping sex doll’s head

Lee insisted that it was harder than you might think to find a robotic sex doll for use on the set of Not Going Out, despite numerous documentaries about them. The team found one eventually, but not before they tried having an actor wearing a bodysuit and a mask attempt to convincingly perform as one.

Alas, that didn’t work. They could see her breathing…

So in the end, they made one. The actors used it, and it was “brilliant”, Lee said: “It moved its head, it moved its mouth, it moved its eyes. I was in a double act with a sex robot!”

What happened next?

“After filming, I said: ‘Can I keep the head? I don’t want the rumour going around that I insisted on keeping the sex doll… can I just have its head?'” Lee told the Daily Star in June.

“Then I realised, that’s far worse. I don’t want that rumour going around! I’ve got it at home, but the bloody batteries have run out, and its eyes have gone a bit Marty Feldman!”

Oh, Lee…

Not Going Out will return in 2026! (Credit: Would I Lie To You?/YouTube)

Bye-bye series 14, hello Not Going Out series 15!

The UK’s longest running sitcom currently on television aired for its 14th series between June and July 2025.

Fans of the show will be delighted to learn, if they haven’t already, that it has been green-lit for a 15th outing.

Specific release dates for BBC One and iPlayer are as yet unknown.

However, RadioTimes has reason for predicting the new episodes will air some time in the summer of 2026.

The most recent series saw the chaos of Not Going Out concentrated into 30-minute episodes that play out in real time.

With any luck, series 15 will see Lee Mack and co-writer Daniel Peak continue in this exciting vein.

Episodes of The 1% Club air on Saturdays at 8:30pm on ITV1.

