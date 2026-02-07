Lee Mack’s ‘awkward’ encounter with ‘stalker’ contestant on The 1% Club

Lee Mack, who continues to host The 1% Club tonight (February 7), previously had an “awkward” encounter with a “stalker” contestant.

The game show starts with 100 competitors who must work their way through a set of logic challenges that grow tougher at each stage. Any player who manages to solve a question that only one percent of people can answer correctly walks away with a massive cash prize.

People from every age group and background are welcome to compete, since success depends on logic and practical reasoning rather than memorized facts.

Anna admitted she appeared on the show just to get a selfie with Lee (Credit: ITV)

Lee Mack and ‘stalker’ contestant on The 1% Club

While presenting last week’s show (January 31), Lee was warming up the audience and asked contestant Anna how she would spend the prize money.

However, she admitted she wasn’t focused on winning, explaining, “I’m not really here to win I just wanted to see you. I’m hoping to get a picture or something.”

Lee told Anna that if she reached the final question and joined him on stage, he would be happy to take a selfie with her. He then asked her once more what she would do with the prize money.

She repeated her stance, saying: “Again, I’m not really here for the money so I don’t really expect to win the money. I’m just here to see you and get my picture.”

Lee jokingly responded that he might “have to get an injunction,” prompting Anna to clarify: “No, no not in a stalker way. We have met before. I came to watch you in the audience of Not Going Out and got to come back stage. I knew Martin from lighting so we got to go back stage and Matthew Kelly was there.”

Lee admitted the encounter was ‘awkward’ (Credit: ITV)

‘Can I get her removed, please?’

Anna assured him she was “not weird”. This led Lee to quip that he hadn’t seen his wife since that moment. Anna quickly replied: “She’s beautiful. I don’t want to steal you from her, I’ve got a husband, I just really like you.”

Playing along, Lee responded: “This isn’t at all awkward. Thank you very much. I do this bit at the beginning of the show to let everyone relax, and I think everyone is relaxed now, but I’m very tense.”

Anna ultimately got her photo during the same round in which she was knocked out, even pretending to plant a kiss on Lee’s cheek as it was taken.

Speaking into his microphone, Lee joked: “Can I get her removed, please?” Delighted by the moment, Anna later thanked him for taking it all in good humor.

