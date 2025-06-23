Traitors winner Leanne Quigley, 28, has revealed the heartbreaking reason she and her partner haven’t tied the knot yet.

Leanne won the third series of the hit BBC show The Traitors. And just a few weeks after filming, her partner, Sophie, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer after finding a lump. The couple share twin boys together.

Leanne has been open about the horrific ordeal, once admitting they “didn’t know if she’d live”. But thankfully, Sophie was given the all-clear earlier this year. But her diagnosis still plays a part in why they haven’t got married yet.

Leanne hasn’t set a date for her wedding yet (Credit: ITV)

Leanne Quigley on wedding to partner Sophie

Speaking to The Mirror at the LGBTQ Awards in London, Leanne revealed she and Sophie still haven’t set a date for their wedding. And there’s one important reason for this – Sophie wants her hair to grow a bit more first.

Leanne said: “I would get married today if I could. But Soph has been going through her hair growth journey. As soon as she feels comfortable and ready then we will get married.”

The Traitors Faithful admitted she hopes it will be “the end of next year or maybe start of 2027”.

As for how ex-soldier Sophie is recovering, Leanne admitted her partner is making a lot of progress.

She said: “Sophie is doing great. This is the first thing she has been able to come to with me without having to wear a wig. It feels very special.”

Leanne shocked everyone when she won the show (Credit: BBC)

Sophie is now cancer-free

Earlier this year, Leanne revealed the happy news that Sophie was cancer-free, after a “turbulent” journey.

And, speaking to OK! in February, Leanne revealed that when she and Sophie do finally say ‘I Do’, there will be some familiar Traitors faces at the ceremony.

She said: “We will definitely invite the Traitors gang, and Claudia Winkleman, of course! I made friends for life on that show. We don’t go a day without speaking . The WhatsApp group never stops and Soph has a great relationship with their partners.”

