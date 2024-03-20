Kate Middleton doppelganger shuts down conspiracy theories during This Morning appearance as viewers fume

A woman who works as a Kate Middleton doppelganger appeared on This Morning today to insist there was “no way” she could’ve been in Windsor over the weekend to film that farm shop video of William and Kate.

The real Princess of Wales was caught on camera over the weekend visiting a farm shop in Windsor with husband Prince William.

However, the Kate conspiracy theories soon started to fly, with some claiming that it wasn’t actually Kate in the video, but a lookalike.

Kate Middleton doppelganger Heidi has shut down claims she was in the farm shop video (Credit: ITV)

Kate Middleton doppelganger appears on This Morning

Earlier today (March 20), professional Kate Middleton lookalike Heidi Agan spoke to This Morning hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley today to insist that it was most definitely not her in the video.

I was at work here, it definitely wasn’t me.

Instead, she said that she was at work at her dance school in Kettering when the video was filmed.

“Were you there?” Ben asked. “I was not, no, it definitely wasn’t me. I was at work here, it definitely wasn’t me,” Heidi said.

She then added: “And I do think it was 100% Kate and William in the video.”

Heidi went on to explain: “My partner and I woke up yesterday morning and we couldn’t quite believe how mad my social media had gone. Overnight it went a little bit crazy.”

“Do you get mistaken for her all the time?” Cat asked. “Yes, I can do, especially if the fake William and I are together as well. It’s fun, it’s been a fun job.”

Heidi then reiterated: “But I was here on Saturday, there is absolutely no way I could’ve been in Windsor on Saturday. I have tons of witnesses.”

Where is Kate? Not on This Morning today! (Credit: Splash News)

Viewers react

It’s fair to say that a lot of This Morning viewers watching at home struggled to see the similarity between Heidi and Kate.

One said: “Anyone can get a job as a lookalike if she supposedly looks like Kate.” Another added: “She looks nothing like Kate. It’s an insult to Kate that people think they look alike.”

A third then commented: “No disrespect to this Kate lookalike because she’s gorgeous, but she does not look like Kate.” Another said: “Yeah, this lady looks like Kate – if you’re suffering from cataracts.”

“Interviewing a Kate Middleton lookalike on #ThisMorning. Is that the bottom of the barrel I can hear being scraped?” another posted. “She looks nowt like Kate,” another said, offering their opinion.

Read more: This Morning ‘snubbed’ by BAFTA following Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley debut

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.