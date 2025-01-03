Kate Garraway previously revealed the final words her children said to their dad Derek Draper before his death last year.

Back in February 2024, Kate made her first live TV appearance in months, and reflected on her husband’s death.

After suffering a heart attack, Derek bravely fought for his life for a month, and passed away, with Kate by his side, on January 3 2024. He was laid to rest at a funeral attended by Kate’s family and famous friends the following month.

Today (January 3) marks the first anniversary of Derek’s death. As a result, Kate issued a heartbreaking statement on today’s GMB.

Speaking about caring for Derek, Kate revealed she’s in “unpayable” debt, and admitted that she’s been speaking about the “challenges” her young family were facing this time last year.

Kate Garraway returned to GMB in February 2024 to give a heartbreaking interview about Derek (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway on the kids’ final moments with dad Derek

Speaking to hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley from her London home early last year, Kate shared intimate details about the moment Derek died and how she told her children the news.

She also revealed the children’s last moments and conversations with their dad.

In the heartbreaking interview, Kate revealed how daughter Darcey “insisted” on carrying Derek’s coffin on the day of his funeral. She also shared her whispered final words to her dad after doctors assured the family that Derek could still hear them.

Dad, if you can’t do this we’ll be okay. You release yourself if you need to go.

“They had time with him on their own individually as well as all of us together,” Kate said.

As Derek fought for his life, Kate said Darcey told him: “Dad, if you can’t do this we’ll be okay. You release yourself if you need to go. Don’t worry about us, I thought that was extraordinarily brave.”

Kate also revealed Darcey told him: “Don’t worry about Mum. We’ll be fine because you live on through us.'”

Kate added: “They didn’t want to pressure him to keep going. I don’t think he did feel that, I think he kept going because he wanted to be here.”

Kate Garraway and son Billy at Derek’s funeral (Credit: Splash News)

On the moment Derek died

Paying further tribute to her children, Kate shared details of the moment Derek slipped away.

She said: “I was actually on my own with him and came out of the room that he had. I said to them [the children]: ‘Dad has actually gone and Billy said: ‘I’m so sorry Mum.’ And I just thought: My goodness. They really have taken on board a caring role. I’m so proud of them for that.”

Kate, who returned to GMB a month after his death, revealed that Derek “would’ve wanted her” to pick her life back up. “Everyone has to,” she said stoically.

Read more: Inside Kate Garraway’s ‘difficult’ first Christmas without Derek

Share your well wishes on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.