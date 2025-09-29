Karen Hauer has made a jaw-dropping admission about the infamous Strictly curse, suggesting that the rumours of behind-the-scenes romance may not be entirely exaggerated.

In a revealing new interview, the Strictly pro hinted that there’s more going on behind the glitter and sequins than the public sees.

Strictly pro Karen Hauer admitted that the Strictly curse ‘exists’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Karen Hauer opens up about Strictly curse

When asked directly if the so-called curse, the phenomenon where Strictly contestants begin romantic relationships with their pro partners, often leading to the breakdown of existing relationships, is real, Karen didn’t hesitate.

“I’ve seen things. I’m not gonna talk about them. It exists. It’s there,” she said cryptically to New! magazine, as reported by Wales Online.

Karen went on to describe how temptations on the show aren’t necessarily unique to Strictly, and that romance can spark in any workplace.

“Whoever wants to go and play, that’s on them. It’s like any other job. It just happens. People are like: ‘Oh, but you guys are so sexy and you’re so close up and personal.’ I’m like: ‘Listen, I’ve been up close and personal with a lot of people. But I don’t go there because I respect my job and I respect people.'”

The Venezuelan-born dancer joined the show in 2012. She has been paired with celebrities including Mark Wright, Chris Ramsey and, most recently, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.

Her comments echo those of fellow pro Gorka Marquez. The dancer also dismissed the idea that the Strictly curse is unique to the ballroom.

“No. That happens everywhere. It could happen anywhere,” Gorka said in a separate interview.

He argued that any romantic shifts during Strictly were likely symptoms of deeper issues.

“To be honest, I always said, if it happens, it’s because the people are not really happy. So it doesn’t matter what it is.”

The dancer claimed that she has ‘seen things’ (Credit: We Need To Talk via YouTube)

Strictly curse explained… and those who’ve fallen foul

The so-called Strictly curse has long been a part of the show’s reputation. Several celebrity contestants have experienced relationship breakdowns during or shortly after their time on the series.

One high-profile example came when Louise Redknapp divorced her husband Jamie in 2017, not long after her 2016 Strictly stint.

Stacey Dooley famously split from her long-time partner after winning the show in 2018 with Kevin Clifton. Stacey and Kevin later began a relationship.

In 2018, Seann Walsh and Katya Jones were caught in a scandal after being photographed kissing, despite both being in relationships at the time. The incident led to public apologies and the eventual end of both couples’ relationships.

Similarly, former boxing champion Joe Calzaghe ended things with his girlfriend during the 2009 season and went on to date his dance partner Kristina Rihanoff.

A few years later, rugby player Ben Cohen split from his wife after competing on the show and also began a relationship with Rihanoff.

Karen’s revelation confirms what many have long suspected. The intimacy and emotional intensity of training, performing, and living under the public spotlight can lead to blurred lines and real feelings.

But whether that’s a “curse” or just real life playing out under the glitterball is still up for debate.

