Julian Clary and Jo Brand divided viewers of ITV’s DNA Journey last night (June 19), with one X user branding them “disrespectful”.

The two comics teamed up to trawl through their families’ pasts and discover more about their personal histories.

But while the stars’ devoted supporters couldn’t get enough of the Julian Clary and Jo Brand pairing on screen, not everyone watching at home was as pleased to see them.

Not every viewer was a fan of Julian Clary looks and Jo Brand on DNA Journey last night (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Julian Clary and Jo Brand on DNA Journey

For those viewers, it may have been better simply to change channel and watch a different programme.

But some persisted – and then moaned about their viewing on X.

“Not very clever of Jo Brand and Julian Cleary to take the [blank] out of the researchers who worked on the #DNAJourney on ITV. Disrespectful of them,” one person posted about a perceived slight.

This is pretty dire.

Another unhappy onlooker complained: “Well this is pretty dire. Julian Clary drudging up the same old jokes he’s based his whole career on. And Jo Brand looking totally uninterested #DNAJourney.”

And a third person sniffed: “Julian has a sense of humour that most people grow out of #DNAJourney.”

‘This is right up my street’

However, there were X users who made it clear they were big fans of Julian and Jo, and big fans of seeing them on the box together.

“I loved #DNAJourney with #Ancestry! Loved Jo and Julian,” one such fan wrote.

“I absolutely love both @JulianClary and @Jo_Brand so this is right up my street #DNAJourney #ITV,” posted another.

And a third person agreed: “I’ve enjoyed this edition of #DNAJourney, with Jo Brand and Julian Clary. Plenty of laughs, along with family tree stuff.”

Meanwhile, over on Julian and Jo’s respective Instagram accounts, there was even more of an outpouring of love for them and their dynamic together.

“The friendship between the two of you shines throughout,” one devotee commented on Julian’s post about the show.

“Two national treasures,” declared someone else on Jo’s page. While yet another gushed: “Two of my favourite people on telly. Keep being fantastic humans.”

‘Not sure why Julian has done this,’ one viewer claimed (Credit: ITV)

Additionally, there was also confusion from some users who couldn’t understand why Julian was participating in the programme, having previously appeared on another family history series.

“Julian already did Who Do You Think You Are?, why would he need the knock off ITV version? #DNAJourney,” questioned one person.

“DNA Journey is a poor man’s Who Do You Think You Are. Would be good to see Julian Clary and Jo Brand on the real thing. #DNAJourney #wdytya,” stated another.

To which someone else replied: “I know Julian has done WDYTYA so not sure why he’s done this. Not sure about Jo though.”

And a fourth person also posted; “Julian Clary must know about his family as he has been on Who Do You Think You Are? before. #DNAourney.”

Who is on the new DNA Journey?

With one episode left to air in series 5 of ITV’s DNA Journey, the final celebrity pairing is Sam Thompson and Marvin Humes. They are said to have been best friends since they both appeared on I’m a Celebrity.

Sam and Marvin’s episode is already available to watch on ITVX.

DNA Journey is next on ITV1 on Thursday June 26 at 9pm.

